'Not planning to return any time soon' - Southampton give hotel one-star review after late cancellation

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE JOKINGLY given a one-star review to the hotel that cancelled their reservation 24 hours before the crucial Premier League clash against Swansea on Tuesday night.

Mark Hughes’ side boosted their survival hopes after Manolo Gabbiadini’s second-half goal helped them to a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium, and they know they will be safe if they avoid defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the season this Sunday.

But their preparations for the Swansea clash were rocked after their reservation was cancelled.

The club were informed that the 40 rooms they booked at the Swansea Marriott were no longer available due to an apparent virus, meaning they had to relocate to hotel near Cardiff, an hour’s drive from the stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, Hughes criticised the Marriott for the situation, describing it as ‘one of the poorest hotels we stay in.’

The club have also cheekily posted a mock one-star review of the hotel on Twitter, in which they claim that the situation was ‘very disappointing as other guests’ booking seemed to be unaffected.’

They also refer to their match against Swansea as an ‘extremely important business meeting.’

Further on in the review, they complimented the Vale Resort which was alternative hotel, and said they ‘would highly recommend’ them.

The full tweet reads:

“Had been due to stay here for an extremely important business trip, only to have our reservation cancelled 24 hours before arrival, due to an apparent virus outbreak.

“Very disappointing, as other guests’ booking seemed to be unaffected.

“The inconvenience meant we had to make alternative arrangements for our group at short notice. Ended up switching to the Vale Resort. Not an ideal location for our needs — much longer trip to get to our meeting — but great staff and facilities there and would highly recommend.

“Fortunately, the experience didn’t sour our trip. Business meeting was extremely productive!

“Not planning to return any time soon.”

