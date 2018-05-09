  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Not planning to return any time soon' - Southampton give hotel one-star review after late cancellation

The Saints were told their reservation had been cancelled due to an apparent virus outbreak ahead of their Premier League six-pointer with Swansea.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 9 May 2018, 11:34 AM
41 minutes ago 1,421 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4001602
The Southampton players celebrate after last night's win.
Image: Nick Potts
The Southampton players celebrate after last night's win.
The Southampton players celebrate after last night's win.
Image: Nick Potts

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE JOKINGLY given a one-star review to the hotel that cancelled their reservation 24 hours before the crucial Premier League clash against Swansea on Tuesday night.

Mark Hughes’ side boosted their survival hopes after Manolo Gabbiadini’s second-half goal helped them to a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium, and they know they will be safe if they avoid defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the season this Sunday.

But their preparations for the Swansea clash were rocked after their reservation was cancelled.

The club were informed that the 40 rooms they booked at the Swansea Marriott were no longer available due to an apparent virus, meaning they had to relocate to hotel near Cardiff, an hour’s drive from the stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, Hughes criticised the Marriott for the situation, describing it as ‘one of the poorest hotels we stay in.’

The club have also cheekily posted a mock one-star review of the hotel on Twitter, in which they claim that the situation was ‘very disappointing as other guests’ booking seemed to be unaffected.’

They also refer to their match against Swansea as an ‘extremely important business meeting.’

Further on in the review, they complimented the Vale Resort which was alternative hotel, and said they ‘would highly recommend’ them.

The full tweet reads:

“Had been due to stay here for an extremely important business trip, only to have our reservation cancelled 24 hours before arrival, due to an apparent virus outbreak.

“Very disappointing, as other guests’ booking seemed to be unaffected.

“The inconvenience meant we had to make alternative arrangements for our group at short notice. Ended up switching to the Vale Resort. Not an ideal location for our needs — much longer trip to get to our meeting — but great staff and facilities there and would highly recommend.

“Fortunately, the experience didn’t sour our trip. Business meeting was extremely productive!

“Not planning to return any time soon.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble

Atletico Madrid ‘fed up’ with Barcelona over ‘inappropriate’ pursuit of Griezmann

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
ALEX FERGUSON
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
LIVERPOOL
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie