PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN may have clinched the domestic treble but Tuesdayâ€™s Coupe de France final was more about minnows Les Herbiers than the French giants.

PSG skipper Thiago Silva and Les Herbiers skipper Sebastien Flochon hold up the trophy. Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

It truly was a David and Goliath battle as third-tier side Les Herbiers went head-to-head with Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG at the Stade de France.

There were no surprises about the result â€“ PSG claiming their third treble in four seasons with a 2-0 win thanks to Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani.

However, Les Herbiersâ€™ achievement was not lost on PSG captain Thiago Silva, who invited fellow skipper Sebastien Flochon to lift the Coupe de France trophy together.

Injured star Neymar was also part of the celebrations, which included a guard of honour for Herbiers post-match.

Reported Real Madrid target Neymar â€“ recovering from a foot injury â€“ returned to Paris, having spent months rehabilitating in his native Brazil.

