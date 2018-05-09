'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition

INJURED LIVERPOOL FAN Sean Cox remains in a ‘critical condition’, the Irishman’s family said on Wednesday as they released a statement to thank people for their support.

The 53-year-old from Dunboyne was attacked outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma. Two Italian men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“As a family we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago,” the Cox family said in a statement issued by the club.

“There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.”

Liverpool’s players have also shown their support, celebrating last week’s aggregate win over Roma by sporting a banner saying ‘Sean Cox, You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Source: Steven Paston

Cox was placed into an induced coma after undergoing surgery on brain injuries. He remains at Liverpool’s Walton Centre and his family hope to see him return home to Ireland in the future.

“Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts and we long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more,” they said.

The family stated that the support of the club and the people of Liverpool, Ireland and beyond has helped them greatly during Sean’s recovery.

“Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

