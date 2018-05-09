  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition

Cox family “overwhelmed and humbled” by the support they have received since attack.

By Gavin Quinn Wednesday 9 May 2018, 10:56 AM
58 minutes ago 5,444 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4001573
Sean Cox: remains in critical condition.
Image: Merseyside Police
Sean Cox: remains in critical condition.
Sean Cox: remains in critical condition.
Image: Merseyside Police

INJURED LIVERPOOL FAN Sean Cox remains in a ‘critical condition’, the Irishman’s family said on Wednesday as they released a statement to thank people for their support.

The 53-year-old from Dunboyne was attacked outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma. Two Italian men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“As a family we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago,” the Cox family said in a statement issued by the club.

“There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.”

Liverpool’s players have also shown their support, celebrating last week’s aggregate win over Roma by sporting a banner saying ‘Sean Cox, You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

AS Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Stadio Olimpico Source: Steven Paston

Cox was placed into an induced coma after undergoing surgery on brain injuries. He remains at Liverpool’s Walton Centre and his family hope to see him return home to Ireland in the future.

“Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts and we long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more,” they said.

The family stated that the support of the club and the people of Liverpool, Ireland and beyond has helped them greatly during Sean’s recovery.

“Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

West Brom’s relegation sealed as Southampton boost survival hopes in six-pointer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
ALEX FERGUSON
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
LIVERPOOL
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie