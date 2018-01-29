  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australian legend Tim Cahill has re-signed for Millwall

Cahill will return to English football once again, coming back to the club where he made his professional debut 21 years ago.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jan 2018, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,788 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3823295

DUvCS41WkAEIHrH Source: Milwall

TIM CAHILL HAS made his return to English football, linking up with Millwall, the club where he made his professional debut.

The club announced the move Monday, confirming the Australian international will be presented to the crowd before Tuesday night’s Championship match against Derby County, though they have not announced when the 38-year-old attacker will be available for selection.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Cahill said. “To finally come home and to join Neil Harris, David Livermore and all the lads will be really special.

“I can’t wait to greet the fans, meet my new team-mates – it’s one of those things where it’s meant to be.”

The 38-year-old forward left Melbourne City last month and hoping to make the Socceroos squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Cahill scored 57 goals in 251 appearances for Milwall between 1997 and 2004, before he made the move to Everton for £1.5m. After eight years on Merseyside, he played for the New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown, before signing for Melbourne.

“The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me. I’ve always said that if I came back to England, I’d come home. Millwall is where I learnt my trade and it was the most important learning period of my life – my apprenticeship in understanding football.

“To come home to where it all started, it’s emotional, but it’s happy emotions, because you wish for it to happen, you want it to happen, but when it finally comes to fruition, it’s the perfect move.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians

Man United draw Huddersfield or Birmingham in the FA Cup, Man City handed rematch of 2013 final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Man City meet Athletic Bilbao's €65m buyout clause to sign French defender
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
FOOTBALL
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
SIX NATIONS
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
TENNIS
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie