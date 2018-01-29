Australian legend Tim Cahill has re-signed for Millwall

Source: Milwall

TIM CAHILL HAS made his return to English football, linking up with Millwall, the club where he made his professional debut.

The club announced the move Monday, confirming the Australian international will be presented to the crowd before Tuesday night’s Championship match against Derby County, though they have not announced when the 38-year-old attacker will be available for selection.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Cahill said. “To finally come home and to join Neil Harris, David Livermore and all the lads will be really special.

“I can’t wait to greet the fans, meet my new team-mates – it’s one of those things where it’s meant to be.”

The 38-year-old forward left Melbourne City last month and hoping to make the Socceroos squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Cahill scored 57 goals in 251 appearances for Milwall between 1997 and 2004, before he made the move to Everton for £1.5m. After eight years on Merseyside, he played for the New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown, before signing for Melbourne.

“The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me. I’ve always said that if I came back to England, I’d come home. Millwall is where I learnt my trade and it was the most important learning period of my life – my apprenticeship in understanding football.

“To come home to where it all started, it’s emotional, but it’s happy emotions, because you wish for it to happen, you want it to happen, but when it finally comes to fruition, it’s the perfect move.”

