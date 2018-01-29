Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians

BOHEMIANS HAVE brought in promising forward Dylan Watts on loan from Premier League club Leicester City.

The 20-year-old joins Keith Long’s side on a six-month spell until July.

Watts, from Blackrock in Dublin, gained experience in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with UCD before earning a two-year deal with the Foxes in September 2016.

The former Ireland U19 international also put in a man-of-the-match performance for the Students in their Europa League win over F91 Dudelange in 2015.

Bohs have already added Karl Moore, Keith Buckley, Ryan Swan, Kevin Devaney, JJ Luney, Darragh Leahy and Cristian Magerusan to their squad ahead of the 2018 campaign, but the likes of Ismahil Akinade, Fuad Sule, Warren O’Hora, Dylan Hayes and Eoin Wearen have all departed since the end of last season.

The opening round of Premier Division fixtures sees the Gypsies host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount on Friday, 16 February.

