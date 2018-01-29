Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video

WITH THE NEW League of Ireland season nearly upon us, clubs around the country will once again be hoping to increase the number of fans coming through the turnstiles on Friday nights.

Bohemians, in particular, have been doing some great work of late in relation to making their supporters feel valued as well as hosting several initiatives within the community.

Their new promotion video, released today along with the hashtag #TerracesNotTV, features a young football fan, Harry, and is extremely well-made.

The aim of the video is to encourage parents to get their children to enjoy the unrivalled buzz of watching live football from the terraces instead of being sat at home in front of a television,” say Bohs.

It was written by Daniel Lambert, produced by Jamie Goldrick and funded by the Gypsies Supporters’ Trust. Well done to all involved.

