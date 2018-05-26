Cork captaincy, a season ruined by injury and playing with a chip on his shoulder

AFTER THE FIRST quarter of last October’s Cork senior football final, St Finbarr’s were struggling.

They were eight points down to Nemo Rangers, had yet to post a score on the board and the prospect of the former All-Ireland club kingpins ending a 32-year drought for a crown at home, was starting to diminish.

But by the final whistle in Páirc Uí Chaoimh they were irritated at having to be content with a draw.

Their second-half comeback had vaulted them back into contention and of all the ingredients that contributed to the St Finbarr’s recovery, their captain’s input was a shining feature.

Tonight Ian Maguire will captain Cork for the first time in championship and the manner in which he has used that St Finbarr’s campaign as a springboard does not surprise his club manager.

Ray Keane is a native of Caherciveen, a brother of Kerry’s All-Ireland minor winning boss Peter and after a playing career at home with St Mary’s alongside the likes of Maurice Fitzgerald and Bryan Sheehan, he is now at the helm of the Cork city club’s senior football outfit.

“It’s Ian’s leadership qualities what I look at more than anything to be honest. I’ve played with a good few lads who I would call leaders and to me he’s as good as what’s around when it comes to that.”

“From what I gather, lads would told me he would have been that way the whole way up. Obviously I’ve only come into contact with him the last two to three years I suppose. In my opinion he’s getting his rewards on a personal level with his form in the last six to nine months.”

Ian Maguire with his St Finbarr's team-mates before last year's Cork county senior final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Maguire was handed his championship debut for Cork in July 2014 in a qualifier against Sligo in Tullamore. He had decent credentials after winning a Sigerson Cup with UCC under Billy Morgan’s watch the previous February and playing in an All-Ireland final in 2013 fresh out of minor.

But after battling against Mayo’s midfield in early August, the following season was written off. He was sidelined for senior clashes and missed his last year of U21 combat.

“I had a bulging disc in 2015,” recalled Maguire.

“It was just one of these freak injuries. I was involved in the first two league games and I couldn’t get back to 100%.

“I actually made the panel for the Kildare game but things didn’t go right that day. You know what, one thing it taught me was perspective, and never take things for granted.

“I suppose I almost got more of a love for the game of football when I was away for that long.”

Maguire’s return was the moment when Cork fell to Tipperary for the first time in championship fare in 72 years. The 2016 and 2017 campaigns saw him cement a place at midfield as he began to find fitness and form.

“It was just a complicated injury, to be fair. The medical team, I can’t thank them enough, because they got me back to 100%. It was just frustrating because I kept getting flare-ups.

“Look, if you are not 100% at inter county level it’s a waste of time. I could never get match fit. But these things happen. You just have to move on.

“I probably improved as a player with a year out. I know it was frustrating but Jesus I suppose you just take the good with the bad and injuries are part of the game.”

Ian Maguire in action for Cork against Mayo in 2014. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Maguire grew up watching a Cork team that was accustomed to success but creating their own image is the task for the current bunch.

“I suppose when I was 16 or 17, Cork would have had absolute giants around the pitch – Aidan Walsh, Nicholas Murphy, Graham Canty, Pearse O’Neill. Look that team was unbelievable.

“Like I didn’t think I’d be playing for Cork when I was younger. That’s just the way I was at that time, I made a breakthrough at 21, I’m delighted for it.

“But I think it’s time for Cork to create an identity for themselves. Like new players need to step up and kind of follow in the footsteps of 2010 (and) 2012.”

When Ronan McCarthy slipped into the Cork managerial hotseat last autumn, he entrusted Maguire with the role of leading on the pitch for the start of the 2018 season.

He has a determination to see the team succeed after the frustrations and disappointments of recent seasons.

Cork's Ian Maguire up against Mayo's Aidan O'Shea last July at the Gaelic Grounds. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“The captaincy is a tremendous honour, but it doesn’t matter much. You have just to go out and lead with your play. Talk is cheap. I’m just one of these people, I play with a chip on my shoulder, I always will be.

“There was an air of negativity around Cork, maybe there (still) is. But as players you got to tune that out and look the best way, no offence to shut up the media, is go out and perform and get wins and people will talk about you positively.

“One thing that drives me bananas is this ‘what if scenario’. If you don’t win, who cares? Look we’re going in as outsiders in the Munster championship, people are talking about we’re the fourth best team and look doesn’t matter how you’re ranked, once the ball is thrown in on May 26th, we’re going out to prove a point.”

Maguire’s club boss feels the 24-year-old is well positioned now to make his mark. Free from time spent on the treatment table, a clear run of games will aid him.

St Finbarr's manager Ray Keane. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“He’s had a clear run injury wise,” says Ray Keane.

“He’s in great shape and as a result you’re seeing the benefits of him playing so well. I think last year the league was a bit disjointed for him, he was playing some games, he wasn’t playing other games.

“He’s very affable, easy going and relaxed but takes his football seriously and gets things done. Once he says something lads do it. He puts a lot of thought into his game too and works very hard in the background.

“I think he’s played nearly every minute for Cork so far this year and it’s obvious Ronan (McCarthy) is building his team around him too I’d think.”

