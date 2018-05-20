Limerick begin Munster campaign in flying form with six-point victory over Tipperary

Limerick 1-23

Tipperary 2-14

John Fallon reports from the Gaelic Grounds

AARON GILLANE CROWNED his first start in a championship game by pointing Limerick to a dramatic victory in the opening game of the new-look Munster SHC with a haul of 0-8.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It was a thoroughly deserved win for John Kiely’s men, with wing-back Diarmuid Byrnes also outstanding as they put Tipperary to sword in front of a crowd of 20,423.

The sides were level nine times in the opening half but Tipperary led by 1-10 to 0-12 at the break thanks to Jason Forde’s seventh pointed free of the first-half.

The goal came from Dan McCormack after 20 minutes after John McGrath’s effort came back off the left post.

Gillane shot 0-4 in the opening half, while Graeme Mulcahy gave the Tipperary rearguard a torrid time, shooting 0-4 from play in a superb display.

But they were guilty of giving away frees at the other end and Forde punished them every time.

They remained neck and neck after the restart and were level five more times and while Limerick held an edge, Tipperary were always capable of hitting back.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A point from a 65 by Byrnes pushed Limerick 0-18 to 1-12 in front after 51 minutes but Tipperary hit back and Forde blasted to the net and then Noel McGrath edged in front with eleven minutes left on the clock.

But Tipperary only managed one more point after that as Limerick, having brought in a lot of fresh players, powered on to victory.

Gillane got them level ten minutes from time and then they pushed for home with Cian Lynch putting them into a lead they never lost and Byrnes and Gearoid Hegarty extended the lead before Barry Murphy wrapped it all up with a goal three minutes from the end of time.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (0-6f), Graeme Mulcahy 0-4, Barry Murphy 1-0, Diarmuid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 65), Cian Lynch 0-2, Tom Morrissey 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty 0-2, Seamus Flanagan 0-1, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-9 (0-9f), Dan McCormack 1-0, Noel McGrath 0-2, John McGrath 0-2, John O’Dwyer 0-1.

Limerick

1.Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe Boher)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenny)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Substitutes:

19. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) for Morrissey (54)

22. Barry Murphy for Mulcahy (54)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Flanagan (62)

17. Paul Browne (Bruff) for O’Donovan (67)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s Clonmel)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. Padraic Maher (captain) (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Substitutes:

25. Sean O’Brien (Newport) for D Maher (43)

22. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Connors (50)

20. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch) for Curran (53)

18. Michael Breen (Ballina) for Kennedy (55)

23. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha) for McCarthy (65)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath).