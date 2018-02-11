  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton recovering in hospital in Limerick after sideline incident

He’ll be kept in overnight for observation according to a Tipperary spokesperson.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 8:34 PM
3 hours ago 35,002 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/3846967

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL SELECTOR Shane Stapleton is recovering in hospital overnight following a collision on the sideline of their Division 2 draw with Clare in Ennis earlier today.

Shane Stapleton Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the 46th minute, Clare forward Jamie Malone bundled into Stapleton while competing for possession near the Cusack Park sideline. Malone’s momentum caused the Tipperary man to fall backwards and hit his head off the concrete behind him.

Stapleton got to his feet but fell again and an ambulance was called. He was brought to hospital in nearby Limerick.

‘Shane Stapleton is under medical care at University Hospital Limerick and appears to be okay,” a Tipperary spokesperson told The42.

“He will be kept in overnight for observation.”

Malone received a straight red card for his involvement in the incident.

The game between the sides finished level at 0-11 apiece.

‘That is fit for nothing only making snowmen’: Offaly boss fumes at late match cancellation

London net dramatic 76th minute goal to seal share of the spoils against Limerick

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Ritchie strike hands Man United defeat as Magpies record first home win since October
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider
SIX NATIONS
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
Was this a try? TMO decision denies Wales in their narrow loss against England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie