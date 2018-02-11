Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton recovering in hospital in Limerick after sideline incident

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL SELECTOR Shane Stapleton is recovering in hospital overnight following a collision on the sideline of their Division 2 draw with Clare in Ennis earlier today.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the 46th minute, Clare forward Jamie Malone bundled into Stapleton while competing for possession near the Cusack Park sideline. Malone’s momentum caused the Tipperary man to fall backwards and hit his head off the concrete behind him.

Stapleton got to his feet but fell again and an ambulance was called. He was brought to hospital in nearby Limerick.

‘Shane Stapleton is under medical care at University Hospital Limerick and appears to be okay,” a Tipperary spokesperson told The42.

“He will be kept in overnight for observation.”

Malone received a straight red card for his involvement in the incident.

The game between the sides finished level at 0-11 apiece.