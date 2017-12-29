'One of the greatest players to set foot on the playing field': Tributes pour in as Michael Fennelly retires

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for eight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly, who announced his retirement from inter-county hurling on Friday at the age of 32.
Fennelly made his senior debut for Kilkenny in 2006 and went on to win nine Leinster titles, five National Leagues, three All-Stars and the Hurler of the Year award in 2011.
In addition to his eight All-Ireland medals, he also captained Kilkenny to a Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2009.
The Ballyhale Shamrocks midfielder has struggled with injuries of late, including a ruptured Achilles tendon and back problems in recent seasons.
Prominent GAA figures from across the Gaelic Football and hurling platforms have been posting their tributes to Fennelly on social media.
Henry Shefflin
Diarmuid O’Sullivan
Athony Daly
Tomás O’Sé
Darran O’Sullivan
Eoin Larkin
Kieran Joyce
Joe Dooley
Philly McMahon
Brendan Bugler
Alan O’Mara
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
John Meyler names his first starting line-up as Cork senior hurling manager
Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly announces his retirement from inter-county hurling
COMMENTS (7)