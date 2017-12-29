'One of the greatest players to set foot on the playing field': Tributes pour in as Michael Fennelly retires

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for eight-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly, who announced his retirement from inter-county hurling on Friday at the age of 32.

Fennelly made his senior debut for Kilkenny in 2006 and went on to win nine Leinster titles, five National Leagues, three All-Stars and the Hurler of the Year award in 2011.

In addition to his eight All-Ireland medals, he also captained Kilkenny to a Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2009.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks midfielder has struggled with injuries of late, including a ruptured Achilles tendon and back problems in recent seasons.

Prominent GAA figures from across the Gaelic Football and hurling platforms have been posting their tributes to Fennelly on social media.

Henry Shefflin

@MFennellyKK broke many rules on & off the field to wear @KilkennyCLG jersey- breaking my Twitter sabbatical to wish him a very happy retirement-powerhouse in the middle of the park and a gent everywhere else. Some great memories to bring with you pal. 👏👍life is good. https://t.co/pMT6NCtkX3 — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) December 29, 2017 Source: Henry Shefflin /Twitter

Diarmuid O’Sullivan

An absolute Champion of our game @MFennellyKK . Congrats on a wonderful career and enjoy the next stage of life ! — Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) December 29, 2017 Source: Diarmuid O'Sullivan /Twitter

Athony Daly

Tomás O’Sé

Well done Michael. Unbelievable career. Enjoy the retirement and the plaudits you get. Catch up soon 💪🏼🙌🏼😉 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) December 29, 2017 Source: Tomás Ó Sé /Twitter

Darran O’Sullivan

Congrats on an incredible career buddy, gutted to see you hang up the boots but what a player 👏🏻 @MFennellyKK https://t.co/w9DHiZPQAN — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) December 29, 2017 Source: Darran O'Sullivan /Twitter

Eoin Larkin

What a warrior @MFennellyKK was for Kk over the years.never needed much trainin but by god always delivered powerful displays.congrats and enjoy.well earned — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) December 29, 2017 Source: Eoin Larkin /Twitter

Kieran Joyce

Congratulations to @MFennellyKK on an incredible intercounty career. Not too many men that can influence teams and games like Fenno did. Enjoy the retirement bud. Well earned. — Kieran Joyce (@joycek87) December 29, 2017 Source: Kieran Joyce /Twitter

Joe Dooley

Best wishes on your retirement Michael. A mighty servant for the Cats and Always played well on the big days. 👏👍 — Joe Dooley (@DooleyJoe) December 29, 2017 Source: Joe Dooley /Twitter

Philly McMahon

Brendan Bugler



Alan O’Mara

