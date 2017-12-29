  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly announces his retirement from inter-county hurling

“I feel my body has surpassed its limits at this time,” the 32-year-old wrote in a statement.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 29 Dec 2017, 5:38 PM
EIGHT-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Michael Fennelly has announced he’s retiring from the inter-county game.

Michael Fennelly after the final whistle Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The 32-year-old Ballyhale Shamrocks midfielder has badly struggled with injuries of late, suffering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and back problems in recent seasons.

Fennelly made his senior debut for the Cats in 2006 and became a force of nature in the middle-third for the Cats, winning nine Leinster titles, five National Leagues, three All-Stars and the Hurler of the Year award in 2011.

He also captained Kilkenny to the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2009.

He announced his retirement with a statement on the GPA website this evening.

“I would like to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling with Kilkenny,” Fennelly wrote. “I have mentioned on a few occasions in the past ‘how your mind can get your body to go to certain places’ but I feel my body has surpassed its limits at this time.

“I am very grateful to have had a fruitful 12-year tenure with Kilkenny and had the pleasure to have played with and against some of the best hurlers in the country and I owe a lot of credit to the management team over the years of Brian Cody, Mick Dempsey, Derek Lyng, James McGarry and Martin Fogarty.

“Without their understanding and patience, I would not have been in a position to continue playing for Kilkenny during some very challenging injuries and the medical team have also been at the heart of my rehabilitation and pre-habilitation training. I owe them a debt of gratitude.

“The Kilkenny county board have elected a new chairman in Jimmy Walsh and secretary Conor Denieffe and I would like to wish them all the best in their new roles. I’d also like to acknowledge the work of Ned Quinn and Barry Hickey for their relentless commitment and dedication to the Kilkenny team throughout my career.

“Thank you to all the Kilkenny supporters from near and far for their support and kind words in the last decade and their unwavering support helped us to get us over the line in many last-minute deciders. My employers Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) also deserve huge gratitude for their continued support, particularly after I ruptured my Achilles tendon last year.

“My family have been with me since this journey started with Kilkenny in 2006. Those first few years in the black and amber were up and down for myself and captaining Kilkenny to All-Ireland victory in 2009 was a particularly challenging year on a personal level. My family have been through the highs and lows and no doubt they lived every second of the games that both my brother Colin and I played with their hearts in their mouths. Hopefully those years were as ecstatic for them as they were for me.

Michael Fennelly lifts the Liam McCarthy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“My hurling career began at an early age with Ballyhale Shamrocks and I would like to thank all those mentors who took time to coach, influence and challenge me from childhood all the way through to the senior team.

“I would like to wish new captain Cillian Buckley and the Kilkenny team all the very best for 2018. I will be watching with anticipation and no doubt you will represent Kilkenny with pride as always.

“Lastly, I’m looking forward to spending my spare time with my new wife Lesley as the next chapter of our lives unfolds. Life is all about the journey – enjoy it.”

