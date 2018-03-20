Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers

IRELAND’S GRAND SLAM victory over England pulled in over 1.3 million viewers on TV3, making it the highest rating programme on Irish television so far this year.

Exactly 1,328,000 viewers tuned in to watch Ireland score a nine-point victory over England in Twickenham in their final Six Nations game, with a further 100,000 watching the game live on the 3 player.

The St Patrick’s Day match attracted an average audience of 951,000 viewers as Ireland lifted the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies after securing Grand Slam honours.

Speaking about the viewing figures for the game, TV3 Director of Programming Bill Malone said:

“Ireland’s historic Grand Slam win over England at Twickenham on Saturday was the perfect ending to TV3’s first NatWest 6 Nations tournament.

“It truly was a national event, and with over 1.3 million viewers tuning in during the course of the game, it is the most watched television programme this year.”

TV3 will continue to broadcast the Six Nations until 2021, having secured the rights in 2015.

