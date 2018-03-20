  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former All Black and Samoan international Dylan Mika dies aged 45

The flanker was a member of the All Blacks’ 1999 World Cup squad.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,023 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3914156
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

FORMER ALL BLACK Dylan Mika has died suddenly at the age of 45, his family have announced.

Mika played two tests for Samoa before switching to New Zealand following a three-year stand-down period and played seven tests for the All Blacks, according to the New Zealand Herald.

He was also a member of the All Blacks’ 1999 World Cup squad, playing twice against Italy and South Africa during the tournament.

The 45-year-old had diabetes and is suspected to have died from a heart attack, according to reports in New Zealand.

His family issued a statement following his passing, in which they described him as a ‘warm wonderful caring man.’

“It is with great sadness that the family of Dylan announce that he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Auckland.

“Dylan was a very much loved husband to Tracy, father to their daughter Marley, and dearly loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

“He was a hugely talented athlete, well respected in the Samoan community and abroad but just as importantly to his friends and family a warm wonderful caring man. Gone far too soon at the age of just 45.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Connacht announce signing of one-Test Wallaby centre from Brumbies

Kearney’s impressive form rewarded with IRFU contract through to 2019 World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
ENGLAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie