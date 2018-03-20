Former All Black and Samoan international Dylan Mika dies aged 45

FORMER ALL BLACK Dylan Mika has died suddenly at the age of 45, his family have announced.

Mika played two tests for Samoa before switching to New Zealand following a three-year stand-down period and played seven tests for the All Blacks, according to the New Zealand Herald.

He was also a member of the All Blacks’ 1999 World Cup squad, playing twice against Italy and South Africa during the tournament.

The 45-year-old had diabetes and is suspected to have died from a heart attack, according to reports in New Zealand.

His family issued a statement following his passing, in which they described him as a ‘warm wonderful caring man.’

“It is with great sadness that the family of Dylan announce that he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Auckland.

“Dylan was a very much loved husband to Tracy, father to their daughter Marley, and dearly loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

“He was a hugely talented athlete, well respected in the Samoan community and abroad but just as importantly to his friends and family a warm wonderful caring man. Gone far too soon at the age of just 45.”

