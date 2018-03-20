Connacht announce signing of one-Test Wallaby centre from Brumbies

CONNACHT HAVE PULLED off a major coup by completing the signing of Australian international Kyle Godwin from Super Rugby outfit Brumbies.

The 25-year-old, who made his Wallabies debut against France in November 2016, joins the western province on a deal ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Godwin has found himself on the fringes of Michael Cheika’s international squad and after a number of injury setbacks, has decided to move to Europe in search of a new challenge.

His arrival at the Sportsground will considerably boost Kieran Keane’s midfield options with Kiwi Pita Ahki already confirmed to be leaving the province at the end of the current campaign.

“I am really pleased to be joining Connacht and I’m looking forward to getting there and meeting my new team mates,” Godwin said.

“I have had a fantastic few seasons with the Brumbies and am really grateful to everyone at the club for my time there.

“It will be a new challenge playing in the Pro14 but I know Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I hope to play a significant part in that over the next few seasons.”

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Born in Zimbabwe, Godwin joined the Brumbies in 2016 having made his senior breakthrough with the Western Force at the age of 19.

He has made 66 Super Rugby appearances in total and his impressive form domestically was rewarded with a first international cap in the November Test against France at the Stade de France in 2016.

Prior to that, Godwin had represented Australia at the U20 World Championship in 2012 and the Australian Schoolboys in 2009.

Commenting on the signing, CEO of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kyle Godwin ahead of the 2018/19 season. Kyle is a highly rated player with significant Super Rugby experience and we are excited by what he will bring to our midfield as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!