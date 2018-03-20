  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht announce signing of one-Test Wallaby centre from Brumbies

Kyle Godwin is on his way to Galway.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 1:18 PM
54 minutes ago 2,925 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3914081
Godwin made his international debut against France back in 2016.
Image: Dan Mullan
Godwin made his international debut against France back in 2016.
Godwin made his international debut against France back in 2016.
Image: Dan Mullan

CONNACHT HAVE PULLED off a major coup by completing the signing of Australian international Kyle Godwin from Super Rugby outfit Brumbies.

The 25-year-old, who made his Wallabies debut against France in November 2016, joins the western province on a deal ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Godwin has found himself on the fringes of Michael Cheika’s international squad and after a number of injury setbacks, has decided to move to Europe in search of a new challenge.

His arrival at the Sportsground will considerably boost Kieran Keane’s midfield options with Kiwi Pita Ahki already confirmed to be leaving the province at the end of the current campaign.

“I am really pleased to be joining Connacht and I’m looking forward to getting there and meeting my new team mates,” Godwin said.

“I have had a fantastic few seasons with the Brumbies and am really grateful to everyone at the club for my time there.

“It will be a new challenge playing in the Pro14 but I know Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I hope to play a significant part in that over the next few seasons.”

Kyle Godwin Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Born in Zimbabwe, Godwin joined the Brumbies in 2016 having made his senior breakthrough with the Western Force at the age of 19.

He has made 66 Super Rugby appearances in total and his impressive form domestically was rewarded with a first international cap in the November Test against France at the Stade de France in 2016.

Prior to that, Godwin had represented Australia at the U20 World Championship in 2012 and the Australian Schoolboys in 2009.

Commenting on the signing, CEO of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kyle Godwin ahead of the 2018/19 season. Kyle is a highly rated player with significant Super Rugby experience and we are excited by what he will bring to our midfield as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kearney’s impressive form rewarded with IRFU contract through to 2019 World Cup

Scarlets bolster back row with addition of Springbok number eight

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
ENGLAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie