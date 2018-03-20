  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Kearney's impressive form rewarded with IRFU contract through to 2019 World Cup

The good news keeps rolling.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,924 Views 34 Comments
Kearney started in all five of Ireland's championship games this year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF Rory Best’s new contract earlier, the IRFU has also agreed terms with fullback Rob Kearney for a deal through to November 2019.

The 31-year-old started every game of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning campaign and his impressive recent form has been rewarded with a contract extension ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Capped 83 times, Kearney remains an invaluable asset in Ireland’s back three as his performances during the Six Nations have shown, with his dominance in the air and defensive work adding so much strength and stability to the core of Schmidt’s side.

The Louth native added a second Grand Slam title to his CV, which also includes three Six Nations crowns, three European Cups, three Pro12 titles and the ERC Player of the Year award in 2012.

“I am delighted to have extended my IRFU contract and look forward to continuing to achieve with this Ireland squad,” he said.

“There have been some fantastic days for both Ireland and Leinster over the course of my career and there is huge potential for growth in both squads as we look to build and develop and challenge for honours.”

Since making his Leinster debut in 2005, Kearney has gone onto make 193 appearances for his native province, scoring 223 points.

“Rob has continually illustrated his value to Irish rugby over a stellar career and in his eleventh season in a green jersey has produced stand-out performances,” David Nucifora commented.

“He is a leader and a fantastic example to young professionals at Leinster and with the national squad.”

Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract

Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
