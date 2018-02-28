  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Adverse weather hits Pro14 schedule as Ulster's clash with Glasgow called off

Severe weather warnings are in place for the next few days.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 4:40 PM
9 hours ago 2,609 Views No Comments
Kingspan Stadium was due to host the round 17 clash.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

ULSTER’S GUINNESS PRO14 clash with Glasgow Warriors scheduled for Friday evening in Belfast has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The northern province were due to host the Conference A leaders at Kingspan Stadium but tournament organisers have made an early decision to call the game off and reschedule it for late April.

In a statement released this afternoon, Pro14 said: ”Because of the travel implications, an early decision was made after consultation with both clubs due of the severe weather warnings in place across Ireland and the UK. The health and safety of supporters, players and staff is always paramount when considering the postponement of a fixture.

“Glasgow Airport has experienced significant disruptions today (including closure) and due to extreme weather and with further inclement conditions forecast for Friday night in Belfast, those travelling to the stadium would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns.

“It is in the best interests of the players, staff and supporters of both clubs to postpone the fixture until the weekend of 20-22 April.”

Details about kick-off time and exact date will be released as soon as possible, while Ulster Rugby has asked supporters to retain their tickets for Friday’s game as they will be valid for the rearranged fixture.

‘Unprecedented sales’ leads Connacht to put extra capacity on Sportsground for Challenge Cup quarter

No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

