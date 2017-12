1. This miracle catch helped the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI. What is the receiver's name? PA Rob Gronkowski Chris Hogan

Julian Edelman Wes Welker

2. Who was the only player to pitch a no-hitter in the 2017 MLB season? PA Madison Bumgarner Jon Lester

Chris Sale Edinson Volquez

3. How many triple-doubles did Russell Westbrook hit on his way to setting a new NBA record in the 2016/17 season? PA 24 42

48 51

4. Which new team joined the National Hockey League this year? PA Chicago Wolves Vegas Golden Knights

San Diego Gulls Texas Stars

5. Which team claimed the MLS Cup earlier this month? PA Toronto FC Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo Columbus Crew

6. Which AFC West side was the last undefeated team in the NFL this season? PA Denver Broncos LA Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs Oakland Raiders

7. Which big hitter was the only player to win two MLB Player of the Month awards this year? PA Giancarlo Stanton Carlos Correa

Alex Bregman Aaron Judge

8. Which side won the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals? PA Boston Bruins Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins New York Rangers

9. The Golden State Warriors won the 2016/17 NBA Championship. Who is their head coach? PA Luke Walton Steve Kerr

Greg Popovich Stan Van Gundy