Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash

LEINSTER AND IRELAND openside Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury in the first-half of Ireland’s 13 – 15 Six Nations win over France.

The Wicklow man suffered the injury in the process of making a carry and was replaced by Dan Leavy in the 36th minute.

Along with Leavy, head coach Joe Schmidt has Jordi Murphy available as an openside option to turn to against Italy this week, while it is hoped Sean O’Brien may be fit again before the end of the Championship.

Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue has also joined the training squad in Carton House today along with Leinster wing Barry Daly, stepping in as Andrew Conway returns to rehab with Munster.

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne has rejoined the squad, meaning James Cronin is back in the Munster fold.