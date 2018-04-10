  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City

After Liverpool’s commanding performance in the Champions League, the Dutch defender has called for caution.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 7:51 AM
34 minutes ago 609 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3949395

VIRGIL VAN DIJK says he struggled to sleep after Liverpool’s “total performance” against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men upset the Premier League leaders with a rampant 3-0 victory at Anfield in the first leg of the all-English quarter-final.

In-form forward Mohamed Salah was among the goalscorers in a complete display from Liverpool, who beat City for the second time at home this season after a previous league win.

And Van Dijk said the way Liverpool played against Pep Guardiola’s side showed how dangerous they can be when they perform to the top of their game.

“It was difficult to fall asleep [after the game],” Van Dijk said to Liverpool’s website.

“I knew before I joined, and know now, how much quality this squad has and how good we can be if everyone is at 100 per cent.

“The game at home was an amazing example – everyone was 100 per cent focused and at it. Everyone showed their quality. And you see what can happen.

“It was a total performance; in the first half we dominated possession and had our good moments and scored good goals; in the second half we defended as a unit and it was a fantastic game.”

A commanding first-leg display has put Liverpool in a dominant position ahead of the return match at City’s Etihad Stadium home on Tuesday.

But Netherlands captain Van Dijk says Liverpool will be taking nothing for granted, even though scoring once will mean City have to hit five – as they did in September’s 5-0 demolition following Sadio Mane’s early red card for a high foul on goalkeeper Ederson.

“You can’t deny that being 3-0 up is going to be a little bit in your mind,” Van Dijk added.

“But we need to go into the game with the mindset that it’s still 0-0. We want to win the game and we want to play well.

“We know how good they are, we know their strengths and weaknesses as well. We need to be ready for everything that is possible – and we will be.”

‘Aguero dived’ – Guardiola’s sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle

Incredible 8-goal thriller played out before Dundalk pip Pat’s on penalties

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
LIVERPOOL
'Aguero dived' â Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie