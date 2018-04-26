  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'

“If I don’t have a new club in July or August, you can assume that I’m retired.”

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 1:58 PM
31 minutes ago 1,047 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3980009

LOUIS VAN GAAL has fuelled talk that he could be in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal by admitting to receiving an offer that he “can’t refuse”.

The experienced Dutchman, who has previously spent time in charge of Barcelona and Manchester United, has been out of work since being shown to the door at Old Trafford in 2016 to make way for the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Various destinations have been discussed since then, with a distinguished CV also including spells at Ajax and Bayern Munich.

It could be that Van Gaal is soon back in the dugout, with a second stint in the Premier League being mooted following a frustrating parting of ways with United on the back of an FA Cup triumph.

Having been billed as a potential candidate to fill a managerial void at Arsenal this summer, Van Gaal told Ziggo Sport regarding his current situation: “I still cannot say that I’m retired. I still get a lot of offers, although that sounds annoying to some people. But it’s true.

“I now have an offer I can’t refuse, I think. But if I don’t have a new club in July or August, you can assume that I’m retired.”

Van Gaal refused to divulge who his tempting offer is from, or even if it was related to club or international football. His vast experience is, however, likely to keep him in the running for any high-profile positions which open up over the coming months.

Arsenal are just one of those currently piecing together their plans for next season, in the wake of Arsene Wenger’s revelation that he is to stand down after 22 years at the helm, but there are various other sides in a similar situation.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to part company with Unai Emery at the end of the season, Chelsea are yet to decide what will happen with Antonio Conte, Peter Stoger is facing an uncertain future at Borussia Dortmund and even Ernesto Valverde has been linked with a summer exit at Barcelona.

It might be a surprise to see Van Gaal end up in any of those posts, but the 66-year-old clearly believes that he is capable.

Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job

Dunphy: Real Madrid will win the Champions League ‘no matter what Liverpool do’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
FOOTBALL
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Ramos: If Iniesta was 'Andresinho', he would've won Ballon d'Or
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
LIVERPOOL
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon dâOr contender
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie