Here's the line-up for the Walsh Cup semi-finals as Gilroy and Davy go head-to-head

WEXFORD WILL TRAVEL to Dublin, while Kilkenny host Offaly in the Walsh Cup semi-finals next weekend.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford dished out a 42-point hammering of Wicklow in their Group 1 encounter to seal a showdown against Dublin on Sunday in Parnell Park.

The Model County sealed a facile 6-36 to 1-12 victory over Wicklow in Ashford, while Pat Gilroy’s Dublin were 4-16 to 0-17 winners against Antrim.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny set-up a meeting with Offaly after they accounted for Kildare on a scoreline of 3-18 to 0-8. The Cats were just four in front at half-time but they cruised to victory in the second period.

The Kilkenny team to play Kildare in the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup SH tournament today pic.twitter.com/xPNzV813u3 — John Knox (@johnknoxkk) January 7, 2018 Source: John Knox /Twitter

Finally, Offaly booked their spot in the last four after a narrow three-point win over neighbours Westmeath.

The Lake County will rue the defeat, having led by two points at half-time before they missed a 62nd minute penalty at TEG Cusack Park when they were three behind.

Walsh Cup – Results

Group 1

Wexford 6-36 Wicklow 1-12

Group 2

Kilkenny 3-18 Kildare 0-8

Group 3

Dublin 4-16 Antrim 0-17

Group 4

Offaly 1-18 Westmeath 0-18

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

