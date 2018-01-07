Here's the line-up for the Walsh Cup semi-finals as Gilroy and Davy go head-to-head

WEXFORD WILL TRAVEL to Dublin, while Kilkenny host Offaly in the Walsh Cup semi-finals next weekend.
Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford dished out a 42-point hammering of Wicklow in their Group 1 encounter to seal a showdown against Dublin on Sunday in Parnell Park.
The Model County sealed a facile 6-36 to 1-12 victory over Wicklow in Ashford, while Pat Gilroy’s Dublin were 4-16 to 0-17 winners against Antrim.
Meanwhile, Kilkenny set-up a meeting with Offaly after they accounted for Kildare on a scoreline of 3-18 to 0-8. The Cats were just four in front at half-time but they cruised to victory in the second period.
Finally, Offaly booked their spot in the last four after a narrow three-point win over neighbours Westmeath.
The Lake County will rue the defeat, having led by two points at half-time before they missed a 62nd minute penalty at TEG Cusack Park when they were three behind.
Walsh Cup – Results
Group 1
- Wexford 6-36 Wicklow 1-12
Group 2
- Kilkenny 3-18 Kildare 0-8
Group 3
- Dublin 4-16 Antrim 0-17
Group 4
- Offaly 1-18 Westmeath 0-18
