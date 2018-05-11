  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rooney 'hasn't asked to leave' Everton, insists Allardyce

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to America.

By AFP Friday 11 May 2018, 11:34 AM
Image: Alex Livesey
Image: Alex Livesey

EVERTON MANAGER SAM Allardyce said Friday Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave the club despite reports he has agreed a “deal in principle” to move to the United States.

Rooney has reportedly agreed a £12.5 million deal with Major League Soccer side DC United that would see the 32-year-old leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

But it is understood that he has not yet decided whether he will leave Everton as he is waiting for uncertainty over Allardyce’s position to be resolved.

“My understanding is there seems to have been some negotiation along the line but as for clarity as to whether Wayne is staying or going we’ll see later on,” said the manager.

“I don’t get involved in transfers but there seems to be an interest from DC United. Only when I speak to him today I’ll find out where the situation lies.

“I’m comfortable with any player who wants to leave but let’s get this clear, Wayne Rooney hasn’t asked to leave.”

Allardyce, who has had a troubled relationship with Everton’s fans, who are unhappy at his style of play, said: “Wayne is a special player but if any player wants to leave they can, in my opinion. Whether they can or can’t is another matter.

“The headline isn’t ‘Sam says Wayne Rooney can leave if he wants to’. If any player wants to leave they can go. I don’t want to create the headline.”

Asked whether he was surprised negotiations had already taken place, Allardyce replied: “No, it is not my responsibility any more to be at that level of negotiations.

“The game has changed massively in the last few years. Those areas of negotiations are taken out of a manager’s hands now.

“In the old days managers would be involved in every negotiation and every transfer, that is not the case any more.”

