Friday 11 May, 2018
Rashford urged to quit Man United by treble winner Sheringham

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 11:04 AM
55 minutes ago 2,038 Views 10 Comments
Image: Getty Images
MARCUS RASHFORD HAS been urged to consider a move away from Manchester United, with Teddy Sheringham telling an “unbelievable talent” that he needs regular game time.

Despite remaining a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford, the 20-year-old forward has seen starting berths hard to come by in the wake of Alexis Sanchez’s arrival.

Since the Chilean signed on January 22, Rashford has made United’s starting XI for a Premier League fixture on just three occasions — restricting him to only 408 minutes of top-flight action.

He was back on the bench for a midweek trip to West Ham, with Mourinho waiting until the 74th minute to introduce him, and Sheringham believes the England international needs to be giving serious consideration to his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

A man who helped United to treble glory back in 1999 told Sky Sports: “I said at the start of the season about Marcus Rashford that he needs to play games.

“He needs to learn what he can get away with on a football pitch, what he can do, what he can’t do.

“You don’t learn that by watching other people play.

“I don’t care how good the players are, it’s all about experience, it’s about making mistakes along the way and coming up against these players week in, week out and knowing how to prepare to play next season and the season after that.

“But if you don’t get the experience, you don’t get the chance.

“All you do is sit and watch and you make mistakes later in life.

“He needs to learn now, he’s an unbelievable talent for me, and he needs to be playing in a first-team somewhere.”

While those outside of Old Trafford are calling for Rashford to go in search of starts away from United, Mourinho has maintained that he has no intention of parting with an academy graduate.

Quizzed on a possible loan switch for the youngster ahead of a 0-0 draw with West Ham, the Portuguese said: “What does he need to do to impress me? He impresses me.

“That’s the reason why he was selected for every match of the season, absolutely every match of the season and that’s why he played in so many of them, so he doesn’t need to leave to play. He doesn’t need anything.”

Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong

‘They have put themselves right up there to challenge for the league title’

