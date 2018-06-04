This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He is talking with Washington' - Rooney free to join DC United, confirms new Everton boss Silva

Marco Silva has confirmed Wayne Rooney is in talks to join MLS side DC United.

By AFP Monday 4 Jun 2018, 4:23 PM
Rooney has been heavily linked with a move to MLS.
Image: Alex Livesey
Image: Alex Livesey

NEW EVERTON MANAGER Marco Silva made clear on Monday that it will be Wayne Rooney’s decision should he choose to leave his boyhood club for Major League Soccer side DC United.

Rooney has already held talks with the Washington franchise over a reported €14.5 million transfer just a year after returning to Goodison Park from Manchester United.

“He has already started his deal (talks),” Silva said as he was unveiled as Everton’s third manager in eight months on Monday.

Rooney is a club legend and we need to understand everything. The door is open every time for him.”

England’s all-time record goalscorer had delayed a decision on his future until the appointment of a new manager.

Rooney was Everton’s top scorer with 11 goals last season even though he fell down the pecking order under Sam Allardyce, who was sacked last month.

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League Rooney joined Everton last summer. Source: Chris Brunskill Ltd

“There is a possibility he will leave. He is talking with Washington, it is no secret,” said the club’s director of football, Marcel Brands, who was appointed just last month. “We will also talk with him.”

Allardyce led Everton out of relegation trouble to finish eighth in the Premier League, after a disastrous start to the season, which saw Ronald Koeman sacked in October.

However, the former England manager clashed with Everton fans over his style of football which prioritised results over entertainment.

It is easy to understand the culture and identity. I know what the fans expect to see every time,” said Silva, who has been handed a third Premier League job after short spells at Hull City and Watford.

The Portuguese coach is under pressure to prove himself as he failed to save Hull from relegation in 2017 and was fired by Watford in January after results declined following initial interest from Everton when Koeman was fired.

“I don’t want to compare nothing,” added Silva. “Now is the moment to prove again, it is a big challenge for us. To win matches you need to create chances and score.”

© – AFP 2018

Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury

Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut

