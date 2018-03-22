LeBron shows he's still the beast in the East

LEBRON JAMES AND the Cleveland Cavaliers recovered from a poor first half to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors 132-129 in the NBA last night.

The Cavaliers conceded 79 points in the first half but James led the comeback with 35 points, 17 assists and zero turnovers midweek.

In doing so, James became the first player with at least 35 points, 15 assists and no turnovers in a game since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78.

Kevin Love, playing in just his second game back from injury, scored 23 points with 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. More importantly, he and James have displayed excellent camaraderie since his return.

The Cavaliers, also helped by 22 points from George Hill, have now won four of their last five games as they look to rally through the sluggish Eastern Conference once again.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points, but Toronto could not find the late push they needed, getting outscored 34-30 in the final quarter.

Toronto have now lost two of their last three games, but remain four-and-a-half games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the east.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard became just the fifth NBA player to score at least 30 points and grab at least 30 rebounds in a game during a 111-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Howard scored 32 points with 30 rebounds, joining Kevin Love, Moses Malone, Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to accomplish the feat.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland Cavaliers 132-129 Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers 119-105 Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat 119-98 New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets 111-105 Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Clippers 127-120 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 96-92 Indiana Pacers

Denver Nuggets 135-102 Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs 98-90 Washington Wizards

