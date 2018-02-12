Leinster's first defeat in 10 games and all the weekend's Pro14 highlights

AFTER A TWO-WEEK break, the Guinness Pro14 returned over the weekend with all four provinces in action.
On Friday night, both Connacht and Ulster recorded home victories while Munster made light work of Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.
But Leinsterâ€™s nine-game winning streak ground to a halt with a late defeat to Edimburgh at Myreside, as Leo Cullenâ€™s men missed the chance to make significant ground on Scarlets, who lost at Treviso.
With the Six Nations in full swing, you may have missed some of the action. Here are the best bits from round 14.
Connacht 26-15 OspreysSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Dragons 15-15 GlasgowSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 29-24 LeinsterSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ulster 59-10 Southern KingsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Cardiff Blues 25-20 CheetahsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Munster 33-5 ZebreSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Benetton Treviso 22-12 ScarletsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
