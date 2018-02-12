Leinster's first defeat in 10 games and all the weekend's Pro14 highlights

AFTER A TWO-WEEK break, the Guinness Pro14 returned over the weekend with all four provinces in action.

On Friday night, both Connacht and Ulster recorded home victories while Munster made light work of Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

But Leinsterâ€™s nine-game winning streak ground to a halt with a late defeat to Edimburgh at Myreside, as Leo Cullenâ€™s men missed the chance to make significant ground on Scarlets, who lost at Treviso.

With the Six Nations in full swing, you may have missed some of the action. Here are the best bits from round 14.

Connacht 26-15 Ospreys

Dragons 15-15 Glasgow

Edinburgh 29-24 Leinster

Ulster 59-10 Southern Kings

Cardiff Blues 25-20 Cheetahs

Munster 33-5 Zebre

Benetton Treviso 22-12 Scarlets

