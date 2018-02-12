  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Leinster's first defeat in 10 games and all the weekend's Pro14 highlights

There were big wins for Munster, Connacht and Ulster over the weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 12 Feb 2018, 2:27 PM
9 hours ago 4,872 Views 10 Comments
AFTER A TWO-WEEK break, the Guinness Pro14 returned over the weekend with all four provinces in action.

On Friday night, both Connacht and Ulster recorded home victories while Munster made light work of Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

But Leinsterâ€™s nine-game winning streak ground to a halt with a late defeat to Edimburgh at Myreside, as Leo Cullenâ€™s men missed the chance to make significant ground on Scarlets, who lost at Treviso.

With the Six Nations in full swing, you may have missed some of the action. Here are the best bits from round 14.

Connacht 26-15 Ospreys

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Dragons 15-15 Glasgow

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 29-24 Leinster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ulster 59-10 Southern Kings

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Cardiff Blues 25-20 Cheetahs

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Munster 33-5 Zebre

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Benetton Treviso 22-12 Scarlets

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales

Munsterâ€™s long-term absentees come through unscathed as focus turns to Cardiff

