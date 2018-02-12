Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Robbie Henshaw will play no further part in the 2018 Six Nations.

The centre this morning underwent a procedure on the injury to his right shoulder that he suffered in Saturday’s eight-try win over Italy.

Henshaw was forced off in the second half against Italy. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

More positively for Ireland, Tadhg Furlong should be available to face Wales in the round-three tie in Dublin on 24 February.

The tighthead prop suffered a hamstring injury against Italy, but a statement from the IRFU this afternoon says Furlong “is expected to be fit for the Wales game.”

Number eight Jack Conan is also expected to be fit to face Wales despite being replaced at half-time against Italy after what the IRFU describe as “a bang on his shoulder.”

Munster centre Chris Farrell is the favourite to replace Henshaw in Ireland’s 13 jersey, although Leinster’s Garry Ringrose could be another option as he gets close to a return from an ankle injury.

