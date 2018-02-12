Munster's long-term absentees come through unscathed as focus turns to Cardiff

BOTH DAN GOGGIN and Dave Oâ€™Callaghan came through their respective returns from long-term injury last weekend, with Munster reporting a clean bill of health for their trip to Cardiff.

Goggin made his first start of the season in the provinceâ€™s 33-5 win over Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday having been sidelined since September with a serious knee injury.

The centre played 52 minutes of the bonus-point win before being replaced by Rory Scannell, who scored the fifth of Munsterâ€™s tries against the Italian visitors.

Oâ€™Callaghan, meanwhile, came off the bench on the hour mark for his first appearance since April and both players emerged unscathed and are again available for selection ahead of Saturdayâ€™s clash with the Blues.

Johann van Graanâ€™s side moved within 12 points of Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors side after Dave Rennieâ€™s side were held to a draw by Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The Munster head coach has a strong hand to pick from for the trip to Cardiff [KO 5.30pm, Sky Sports] with several players likely to be released by Joe Schmidt for provincial duty.

On the injury front, Tyler Bleyendaal remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a neck injury whileÂ Tommy Oâ€™Donnell is continuing to rehab his AC joint injury.

Jaco Taute (knee) is the only other long-term absentee.

