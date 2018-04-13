Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
By Steve O'Rourke Friday 13 Apr 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,862 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3956335
1. Which Real Madrid player did Medhi Benatia foul to concede the game-defining penalty as Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League?
PA
Toni Kroos
Lucas Vazquez

Cristiano Ronaldo
Marcelo
2. Which Kildare-based rugby team was Jenny Murphy appointed coach of this week?
INPHO
Athy
Naas

Newbridge
North Kildare
3. Conor McKenna received a three-match ban from the AFL this week after admitting to biting. Which Irish county is he from?
INPHO
Cavan
Down

Monaghan
Tyrone
4. The NBA playoffs start this week but what is the maximum number of games that can be played over the course of the postseason?
PA
92
98

105
121
5. Which team postponed a workout with Colin Kaepernick this week because he refused to end his kneeling protest?
PA
Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans
Seattle Seahawks
6. Graham Burke was named SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month for March this week. How many goals did he score last month?
INPHO
Two
Four

Six
Eight
7. Ireland were knocked out of the men's Hong Kong 7s by which country this week?
PA
Japan
South Africa

Kenya
England
8. Which side will not play in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 semi-finals?
INPHO
Donegal
Cork

Galway
Dublin
9. Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters, but on what score?
PA
-9
-11

-13
-15
10. Former Ireland international Mark Kinsella's daughter Alice won gold in which discipline at the Commonwealth Games this week?
INPHO
Athletics
Cycling

Gymnastics
Swimming
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time, try again next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

