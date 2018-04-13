Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Which Real Madrid player did Medhi Benatia foul to concede the game-defining penalty as Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League? PA Toni Kroos Lucas Vazquez

Cristiano Ronaldo Marcelo

2. Which Kildare-based rugby team was Jenny Murphy appointed coach of this week? INPHO Athy Naas

Newbridge North Kildare

3. Conor McKenna received a three-match ban from the AFL this week after admitting to biting. Which Irish county is he from? INPHO Cavan Down

Monaghan Tyrone

4. The NBA playoffs start this week but what is the maximum number of games that can be played over the course of the postseason? PA 92 98

105 121

5. Which team postponed a workout with Colin Kaepernick this week because he refused to end his kneeling protest? PA Green Bay Packers New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans Seattle Seahawks

6. Graham Burke was named SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month for March this week. How many goals did he score last month? INPHO Two Four

Six Eight

7. Ireland were knocked out of the men's Hong Kong 7s by which country this week? PA Japan South Africa

Kenya England

8. Which side will not play in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 semi-finals? INPHO Donegal Cork

Galway Dublin

9. Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters, but on what score? PA -9 -11

-13 -15