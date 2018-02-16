Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's

Updated at 19.03

WEST BROMWICH ALBION are looking into an alleged incident involving four of its players and the club have this evening issued a statement on behalf of the players involved.

The Baggies, managed by Alan Pardew, visited Spain for a mid-winter training camp this week, where the squad enjoyed a night out in Barcelona.

According to The Sun, however, police were called after the quartet drove off in an empty taxi during the early hours of the morning — reportedly visiting a McDonald’s drive-thru before leaving the car outside their five-star hotel.

Catalonia police told BBC Sport that the four players were interviewed, but no arrests were made.

The struggling Premier League side, who sit bottom of the table after 27 matches played, have released a statement revealing that an internal investigation has been opened.

“The club can confirm that four senior players were involved in an incident during this week’s mid-winter training trip to Spain,” the statement reads.

The club has instigated its own investigation into the incident and the players will be subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures.”

The Baggies subsequently issued another statement on behalf of the players in question – Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our team-mates, the Head Coach, the Club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity,” the statement read.

“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association.

“We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

“The Club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully.

“In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season.”

West Brom face Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup at The Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

