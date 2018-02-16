  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 February, 2018
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV

The Gunners defender believes those supporters quick to criticise on social media should focus more on getting behind the club and players.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Feb 2018, 11:54 AM
49 minutes ago 1,379 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3855516

HECTOR BELLERIN HAS hit out at Arsenal Fan TV, branding the supporter-led YouTube channel “so wrong”.

More than 650,000 subscribers regularly tune in to catch the latest musings of those prepared to offer an often outspoken opinion on events at Emirates Stadium.

Leading figures such as Granit Xhaka, Santi Cazorla and Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis have appeared on the channel alongside popular hosts and disgruntled fans.

Bellerin, though, believes more effort should be put into getting behind the club and the players, with so-called followers of the team seemingly more concerned with making controversial statements than offering constructive criticism.

Speaking recently at the Oxford Union, the Spanish full-back said: “I don’t think there’s players who go on the internet to watch Arsenal Fan TV.

“It does sometimes pop up on your timeline. I see it sometimes, some friends say ‘oh have you heard what that guy on Arsenal Fan TV said’.

“It’s so wrong for someone who claims to be a fan and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan? There’s just people hustling, trying to make money their way, which everyone is entitled to do.

“For us players it doesn’t affect us. If they want to have fun with it, then have fun. When you grow you realise what is important to you to take [on board]. 

“If a coach comes to me and says you’ve done something bad I’m going to take that advice. If someone from Arsenal Fan TV says ‘this guy needs to do this or that’, I’m not going to listen to him.

“They’re entitled to their opinion and the way they want to do it. If people find it funny, then go watch it.”

Arsenal’s inconsistency of late has provided further ammunition for their critics.

The Gunners have booked a place in the Carabao Cup final, but have also suffered Premier League defeats to struggling Swansea and north London rivals Tottenham to remain sixth in the standings – eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

'He's a boy who needs love': Memphis Depay continues to frustrate despite frequent brilliance

