Ulster lose South African prop for late Pro14 playoff push

ULSTER HAVE BEEN stripped of the experience of South African prop Wiehahn Herbst for the remainder of the season, with the province now entering do-or-die territory in their bid to qualify for the Pro14 playoffs and Champions Cup.

Last Fridayâ€™s bonus-point victory over Edinburgh â€” their first in four games â€” breathed new life into Ulsterâ€™s faltering season, and they head into this weekâ€™s clash with Ospreys searching for back-to-back Pro14 wins for the first time since November.

Currently eight points behind Edinburgh in the race for third place in Conference B, the northern province have a game in hand over the Scottish side heading into their final three regular season fixtures.

It has been confirmed today that Herbst will miss all three, as well as any potential involvement in the Pro14 playoffs, with a knee injury which may require surgery.

The 29-year-old has featured 14 times in the league this term, bringing his overall appearance tally for the province to 73, but the loss of his services represents a â€˜big blowâ€™, according to Jono Gibbes.

Herbstâ€™s absence opens the door for academy tighthead Tom Oâ€™Toole, who impressed on his first senior start at Murrayfield last Friday night, while Rodney Ah You provides the more experienced option for Gibbes.

After Fridayâ€™s visit of the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium, Ulster welcome Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors to Belfast in their rescheduled fixture on 21 April and then head to Thomond Park to face Munster on the final weekend.

The Pro14 quarter-finals then take place the following weekend, 28 April, with the decider at the Aviva Stadium on 26 May, and should Ulster not be involved, they will hope to be in the Champions Cup playoff tie between the two fourth-place finishing teams.

