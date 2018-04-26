  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'

Wilfried Zaha failed to impress at Old Trafford and has lifted the lid on his unimpressive spell

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,451 Views No Comments
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).

WILFRIED ZAHA HAS opened up on his failed Manchester United move, saying he was not mature enough.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2013 from Crystal Palace for around £15 million but failed to impress, making only four appearances across all competitions during his two-year stay.

The Cote d’Ivoire international then returned to the Selhurst Park outfit permanently in February 2015 after an initial loan spell.

And the former Cardiff City man has revealed that his lack of maturity culminated in his failure to make it big at Old Trafford.

“Me going to a big club when I was like 19 or 20, I didn’t know what to expect, how to behave, whatever,” Zaha told Sky Sports.

“I was just a youngster who wanted to do tricks, I didn’t even care about end product really. Now I take things a lot more seriously – the gym aspect, recovery after games, my decision-making.

“I’ve learnt a lot in terms of my all-round game. I’m totally different now. I’m definitely more mature and more strong-minded.

“I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United. I think in football, most of it is just mental. Once you’ve got that sorted, then you’re good.”

This season, Zaha has played a key role for struggling Palace despite injuries, scoring seven goals in 27 league games.

He will be looking to continue the form when Roy Hodgson’s men clash with Leicester City on Saturday.

