  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rules himself out of World Cup comeback

The former Manchester United striker previously announced his retirement from international football after Euro 2016.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 2:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,968 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3979994
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STAR STRIKER ZLATAN Ibrahimovic, who quit the Swedish national squad in 2016, will not make a comeback for the World Cup in Russia, the Swedish football federation said Thursday.

“I spoke with Zlatan on Tuesday. He said that he has not changed his mind regarding the national squad,” the managing director of the national squad, Lars Richt, said in a statement after the player dropped numerous hints of a possible return.

“It’s a no,” Richt added.

In an appearance on ABC television’s late night Jimmy Kimmel show on 18 April, the new star of LA Galaxy teased fans that he may come out of retirement to play in Russia.

Known for his swagger, the athlete said “it wouldn’t be a World Cup” if he didn’t play, adding: “I’m going to the World Cup, yes.”

The 36-year-old who last played at a World Cup with Sweden in 2006, retired from the Swedish team after the 2016 European Championship.

He said last month he wanted to concentrate on settling into his career in Major League Soccer before thinking about the World Cup.

Ibrahimovic, a father of two, became the latest in a long line of ageing stars to swap the heights of European football for the MLS. He also took a massive pay cut when he left Manchester United for LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic has 31 winners’ medals collected in spells with Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he ‘can’t refuse’>

Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still ‘relying’ on him despite bench duty>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
FOOTBALL
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Ramos: If Iniesta was 'Andresinho', he would've won Ballon d'Or
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
HURLING
Wexford confirm talented forward is no longer part of Davy Fitzgerald's panel
Wexford confirm talented forward is no longer part of Davy Fitzgerald's panel
'Once somebody threw me the ball and said "take it", you don’t think twice in those situations'
'I think Peter was the best full-back easily I've ever played with' - salute for departing Dub
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie