Willian to leave Chelsea for Manchester United if Conte stays - reports

Willian joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi for over £30 million in 2013.

CHELSEA WINGER WILLIAN is interested in reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and wants to leave the club if manager Antonio Conte stays in charge, Sky Sports report.

Reports on Monday suggest that both Manchester United and the Brazilian attacker are keen on a deal, as Willian is unhappy with the current manager.

Speculation remains over Conte’s future at Chelsea after his side failed to defend their Premier League title and stumbled to a fifth-place finish this season, missing out on Champions League football.

The Italian manager in charge of what could be his last in Wembley on Saturday. Source: EMPICS Sport

Willian featured as a late substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup final win over Manchester United on Saturday but many believe it was Conte’s last game in charge.

The 29-year-old came under fire from fans on Sunday for an apparent disrespect of Conte when he posted a picture of the team celebrating their FA Cup win on Instagram, but used emojis to cover up the manager.

Willian arrived at Stamford Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013 for a fee of over £30 million and he has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

