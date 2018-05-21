  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 21 May, 2018
Willian to leave Chelsea for Manchester United if Conte stays - reports

The Brazilian is rumoured to be interested in a move to United if the current manager remains in charge at Stamford Bridge.

By Gavin Quinn Monday 21 May 2018, 12:53 PM
Willian joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi for over £30 million in 2013.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

CHELSEA WINGER WILLIAN is interested in reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and wants to leave the club if manager Antonio Conte stays in charge, Sky Sports report.

Reports on Monday suggest that both Manchester United and the Brazilian attacker are keen on a deal, as Willian is unhappy with the current manager.

Speculation remains over Conte’s future at Chelsea after his side failed to defend their Premier League title and stumbled to a fifth-place finish this season, missing out on Champions League football.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium The Italian manager in charge of what could be his last in Wembley on Saturday. Source: EMPICS Sport

Willian featured as a late substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup final win over Manchester United on Saturday but many believe it was Conte’s last game in charge.

The 29-year-old came under fire from fans on Sunday for an apparent disrespect of Conte when he posted a picture of the team celebrating their FA Cup win on Instagram, but used emojis to cover up the manager.

Willian arrived at Stamford Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013 for a fee of over £30 million and he has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

