Dutch lift U17 European championship after yet another penalty shootout

THE NETHERLANDS ARE Uefa U17 European champions after they sealed victory over Italy in yesterday’s final.

Having drawn 2-2 in Rotherham, the game went to penalties and Dutch goalkeeper Joey Koorevaar produced two saves in a 4-1 shootout win.

This latest success sees the nation equal Spain’s record of three U17 titles — they also lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2012.

After coming through a group containing Spain, Germany and Serbia with maximum points, Kees van Wonderen’s side faced the Republic of Ireland in the quarter-finals and progressed in controversial circumstances.

Still delicately-poised at 1-1 after extra-time, penalties were needed at St George’s Park. Ireland’s Jimmy Corcoran saved from Daishawn Redan to make it 4-4, but Czech referee Zbynek Proske judged that he had stepped off his line and handed the goalkeeper a second yellow card, before ordering the spot-kick to be retaken.

With Ireland defender Oisin McEntee between the sticks, Dutch skipper Redan dispatched on the second time of asking and Colin O’Brien’s side exited the competition.

In the semi-finals, Holland were held to a 0-0 draw by England but came through yet another shootout — their third of the championships — prevailing 6-5.

