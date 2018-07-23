This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 23 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish men sign off Sevens bid with impressive Challenge final win

The win over Australia capped a successful campaign.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Jul 2018, 8:04 AM
6 hours ago 12,890 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4142346

Ireland’ team celebrate winning the Challenge Cup Ireland’ team celebrate winning the Challenge Cup. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND’S MENS SEVENS side rounded out their Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign in San Francisco by winning the Challenge Trophy

The 24-14 victory over Australia sealed a ninth-place finish with the women’s side earlier claiming sixth.

Ireland struck for four tries — with skipper Billy Dardis leading the way with the first — to Australia’s two at AT&T Park.

The women’s side wrapped up their successful trip with a 12-7 win over Spain on Saturday.

New Zealand became the first team in history to win back-to-back World Cup Sevens crowns, defeating England 33-12 in the final.

The New Zealanders, who had won the last tournament in 2013 in Moscow, had too much class for England on their way to a deserved win, outscoring their opponents by five tries to two.

The victory completed a golden weekend in San Francisco for New Zealand after their women successfully defended their own sevens title on Saturday.

New Zealand’s men and women’s teams now hold world titles in both seven-a-side and 15-a-side versions of the game.

Elsewhere Sunday, Samoa’s campaign ended in disgrace with player Gordon Langkilde thrown out of the tournament for his part in a tunnel bust-up following Saturday’s defeat to Wales.

Wales player Tom Williams suffered a tournament-ending injury in the attack which Welsh players described as “unprovoked.”

World Rugby said in a statement they were investigating the incident.

IRELAND: Harry McNulty, Ian Fitzpatrick, John O’Donnell, Billy Dardis (capt), Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Conroy.

Subs used: Terry Kennedy, Greg O’Shea, Shane Daly, Foster Horan.

Additional reporting AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
'England got found out' - Merson questions Euro 2020 credentials after 'missed opportunity'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Liverpool's latest big-money signing could make his debut in Dublin
Liverpool's latest big-money signing could make his debut in Dublin
'You can't do whatever you want in life' – Mourinho responds to Martial exit talk
Alexis Sanchez returns as Man United held by MLS side
IRELAND
The Ireland men's hockey team have a new head coach ahead of the World Cup
The Ireland men's hockey team have a new head coach ahead of the World Cup
Five-try Ireland show Wales a clean pair of heels to reach Sevens World Cup Challenge final
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
GALWAY
PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from yesterday's Super 8s action?
As it happened: Kildare v Galway, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
PREMIER LEAGUE
To those who enjoy seeing others fail, I feel for you â Karius responds to criticism
To those who enjoy seeing others fail, I feel for you – Karius responds to criticism
Ozil announces international retirement due to 'racism and disrespect' in astonishing attack on DFB president
Stoke City complete four-year deal for Ireland international James McClean

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie