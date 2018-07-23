Irish men sign off Sevens bid with impressive Challenge final win

Ireland’ team celebrate winning the Challenge Cup. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND’S MENS SEVENS side rounded out their Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign in San Francisco by winning the Challenge Trophy

The 24-14 victory over Australia sealed a ninth-place finish with the women’s side earlier claiming sixth.

Ireland struck for four tries — with skipper Billy Dardis leading the way with the first — to Australia’s two at AT&T Park.

The women’s side wrapped up their successful trip with a 12-7 win over Spain on Saturday.

New Zealand became the first team in history to win back-to-back World Cup Sevens crowns, defeating England 33-12 in the final.

The New Zealanders, who had won the last tournament in 2013 in Moscow, had too much class for England on their way to a deserved win, outscoring their opponents by five tries to two.

The victory completed a golden weekend in San Francisco for New Zealand after their women successfully defended their own sevens title on Saturday.

New Zealand’s men and women’s teams now hold world titles in both seven-a-side and 15-a-side versions of the game.

Elsewhere Sunday, Samoa’s campaign ended in disgrace with player Gordon Langkilde thrown out of the tournament for his part in a tunnel bust-up following Saturday’s defeat to Wales.

Wales player Tom Williams suffered a tournament-ending injury in the attack which Welsh players described as “unprovoked.”

World Rugby said in a statement they were investigating the incident.

IRELAND: Harry McNulty, Ian Fitzpatrick, John O’Donnell, Billy Dardis (capt), Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Conroy.

Subs used: Terry Kennedy, Greg O’Shea, Shane Daly, Foster Horan.

Additional reporting AFP