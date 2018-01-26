LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round

League Two side Yeovil Town take on Manchester United in a bid to progress to the next stage of the FA Cup.
Early opportunity for Rashford, but Smith gets his body into position to block the shot and put it out for a corner.
Sanchez is down after get a knick on the boot from Sowunmi, who gets a yellow card for the challenge.
And the second half is underway.
Both sides are coming back onto the pitch, and the word is that there are no changes for the second half.
Despite the first half blunder that led to the goal, Yeovil Town are very much in the game and could still snatch an equaliser after the restart.
HT: Marcus Rashford gives Man United a 1-0 lead against Yeovil Town at the break.
1 minute of added time to play here, and crucially, United have the 1-0 advantage heading into the break.
Jose Mourinho looks satisfied on the sideline.
And that goal comes just in time for half-time. It’s a terrbile blow for the host side after putting together a string of promising attacks.
GOAL!!!!
Marcus Rashford capitalises on a silly mistake in the Yeovil defence. An attack that looked like it was rolling into the keeper’s hands comes to Rashford and he crashes the ball home.
Herrera picks out Sanchez with a pass. His first touch is good but his shot is really lacking in accuracy.
He’s making plenty of chances but can’t take them.
Eye on the ball
He puts alot of power behind the shot but it doesn’t threaten Romero, who probably could have caught it rather than punch it away.
Yeovil gather up the scraps and try to launch another attack as we head into the final few minutes of normal time in the first half.
Michael Carrick is furious after the referee gives a free for his tackle just outside the penalty box.
Yeovil’s Tom James is gearing up to take it.
The Chile International tries to place the shot but credit to Krysiak, he’s equal to the effort and gets down low in time to gather the ball easily.
Yeovil’s Nathan Smith gets a yellow card for upending Sanchez with a badly timed challenge. The free-kick is in a intriguing position. And Sanchez will take it.
Nice link-up play between Sanchez and Juan Mata, but the move is killed off by the Yeovil defence.
The League Two side are more than holding their own against the Premier League giants.
It’s a great occasion for the fans to see this.
CLOSE!!
First real clear-cut chance for Man United falls to McTominay. But his shot from close-range just dribbles the wrong side of the post.
Marcus Rahsford tries to dance through the Yeovil cover, but the ball is poked away.
Lindelof commits another foul in a dangerous area for Yeovil Town to capitalise from. The delivery is good but a Yeovil player falls in the penalty box.
CLOSE!!
Darmian concedes a free-kick in a promising position for Yeovil. The ball is whipped into the box and Sowunmi gets his head on it, but doesn’t make proper contact and Romero gathers possession.
Another great opportunity created by the underdog side this evening.
The pre-match pleasantries
Sanchez steps up to take United’s first corner of the game but Krysiak collects the ball with ease.
First corner of the game to Yeovil after another pacey run down the channel from Green.
Nice cross in from James of Yeovil Town, but United clear the danger. The hosts are showing well in the opening 10 minutes.
Early chance for Yeovil Town, but it’s kept out by Romero. He kept himself low to keep out the shot.
But a decent effort from Green.
Bit of a mixed reception for Sanchez this evening. A few boos coming from the stand when he’s on the ball.
Nice little flick from Rashford and he earns a free in the process.
Zoko gets an early booking following a challenge on Marcos Rojo.
And we’re off.
A minute’s applause rings around the Somerset stadium in honour of Jimmy Armfield.
The teams are making their way onto the pitch now.
I’m a happy camper!!
Liverpool U23 captain and Ireland U21 International Corey Whelan is also on the Yeovil Town bench, after joining the club on loan earlier this month to help him gain some experience playing senior football.
He previously earned a new contract with the Merseyside club shortly after turning 20.
The Chester-born defender qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his two Irish parents. His versatility in the back-line makes him a real prospect for the future, and he might get the opportunity to take on some Premier League attackers this evening.
Speaking of Connor Smith, have you had a chance to read Eoin O’Callaghan’s brilliant interview with him on The42?
Here’s a teaser for you, and you can read the article in full here before kick-off:
“But for us lower-league teams, we go into the competition trying to win every game and get as much of a run going as we can and we take it so seriously. You want United to play their big players but if they don’t you start thinking, ‘Hang on, maybe we can get a result’. If they come with all their big-hitters like Pogba and Lukaku, you’re delighted to play against players like that.”
Yeovil Town Starting XI:
Irishman Connor Smith is on the bench this evening. Will he get a chance to take on the Red Devils?
Manchester United Starting XI:
As expected, the new recruit Alexis Sanchez is named to start for Manchester United.
Hello and welcome to The42 coverage of this FA Cup fourth round tie between Yeovil Town and Manchester United.
It’s a massive occasion for the League Two side as they welcome a Premier League club to their grounds in Somerset in a bid to take another step in their FA Cup journey.
You can also send your tweets to @Shin_Farrell, who will be guiding you through the game minute-by-minute.
We’ll have team line-ups coming for you shortly, so stay tuned.
