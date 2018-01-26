  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp

Daniel Sturridge’s future remains uncertain but Jurgen Klopp says he definitely does not want to lose Danny Ings.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 3:30 PM
6 hours ago 4,716 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3818829

LIVERPOOL BOSS JURGEN Klopp is not aware of any developments on a possible exit for Daniel Sturridge and says the striker could be in the squad to face West Brom on Saturday.

The England international, who has made only five starts in the Premier League this season, has been linked with loan moves to Inter, Sevilla and West Ham this month.

However, with just days remaining of the transfer window, Klopp says Sturridge is no nearer leaving the club and could be involved in the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Anfield.

Asked if there were any developments on the 28-year-old’s future, Klopp told a news conference: “No. We didn’t speak about it so far. No [change]. Yes [he can be in squad].”

One player Klopp does not intend to lose this month is Danny Ings, who has battled back to fitness following successive cruciate knee ligament injuries and hopes to make his first start under the German against the Baggies.

“He’s in really good shape but I’ve nothing to say about the line-up,” said Klopp. ”We’ve had a few players ill, not too serious, so I don’t know.

He’s doing really well and the fact we don’t give him a loan or something else shows our plans with him.

“It’s a very difficult time for Danny, I can imagine. Physically, he’s completely there, I can’t remember the last [training] session Danny wasn’t involved in.

“He’s still a young boy and has a lot of good years to come.”

However, Klopp refused to rule out the prospect of some last-minute business for Liverpool as he wants to allow the entertainment of the rumour mill to continue into the middle of next week.

Asked if there would be any further business, he replied: “It’s not really likely. Should I say ’100% no’ and kill all the rumours? No, I shouldn’t do that, let’s enjoy it for another four or five days.”

- Omni

7 lower-league Irish players to watch out for in the FA Cup this weekend

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
ARSENAL
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
FOOTBALL
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
MANCHESTER UNITED
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
SIX NATIONS
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie