This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-man Tottenham overcome Southampton despite Lloris error

Goals from Tanguy NDombele and Harry Kane saw Spurs prevail

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 4:58 PM
41 minutes ago 718 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4829043
Harry Kane celebrates a goal.
Image: Yui Mok
Harry Kane celebrates a goal.
Harry Kane celebrates a goal.
Image: Yui Mok

TOTTENHAM DEFIED Serge Aurier’s first-half red card to hold out for a vital 2-1 win over Southampton thanks to Harry Kane’s winner on Saturday.

Spurs had won just two of their opening eight games of the season and needed to make a statement after crashing out of the League Cup to fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men got the early lift they desired from Tanguy Ndombele’s opener. But they put themselves on the back foot as Aurier was booked twice in quick succession and saw red on 31 minutes. Then a huge error from Hugo Lloris handed Southampton an equaliser through Danny Ings.

Spurs showed their quality in a flowing counter-attack led by Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen before Kane applied the finish touch to retake the lead before half-time.

The Champions League finalists demonstrated plenty of heart after the break to hold out for a precious three points that eases them back up to fourth in the Premier League table.

After the embarrassment of failing to break down Colchester in midweek, the hosts needed a fast start, but began nervily. Tottenham could have been behind but for a fine save by Lloris to turn Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s effort behind.

At the other end Son was Spurs’ biggest threat and should have had an assist when he squared for Ndombele, but the French international’s prodded effort was deflected over.

Moments later, the same two players combined for the opening goal as Son’s cut-back was driven goalwards by Ndombele and his shot had too much power for Angus Gunn in the Southampton goal.

However, rather than building on their advantage, Tottenham gave themselves a mountain to climb with two moments of madness.

Firstly, Aurier needlessly pulled down Nathan Redmond to see his second yellow card in four minutes to leave his side a man down.

And then with cool heads needed to see out the lead till half-time, Lloris tried to a Cruyff turn inches from his goal line and was dispossessed by Ings, who had the simple task of nudging the ball across the line.

Having shown why they had won just four games in 17 prior to this weekend, Spurs swiftly produced a glimpse of what they are capable of at their best as they retook the lead before the break.

Kane won a header on halfway to spring a counter-attack. Son and Eriksen exchanged passes before the latter found the England captain to drill low into the corner.

Minus a man, Tottenham had to hold onto their lead after the break but were rarely troubled by the impotent visitors apart from at set-pieces.

Lloris made amends for his earlier error with a fine stop to turn James Ward-Prowse’s long-range free-kick over.

And the France captain then produced an even better stop to claw Maya Yoshida’s powerful header off the line.

Spurs’ threat on the counter-attack was reduced by the removal of Son on the hour mark, but Kane could have sealed the three points when he fired just wide after a brilliant solo run six minutes from time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie