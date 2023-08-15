12 Irish players that need a move ahead of the transfer deadline

Troy Parrott

Even with Harry Kane sold, it seems unlikely that this will be the season in which Troy Parrott makes a breakthrough at Tottenham. He missed their pre-season games through injury and remains behind other attackers in the pecking order. The 21-year-old had a mixed, injury-interrupted loan spell at Preston, scoring four goals in 21 starts. Yet there is still reportedly plenty of interest in the Dubliner, with a recent piece on Football Insider linking him to clubs in the Eredivisie, Bundesliga and La Liga.

Jeff Hendrick

The 31-year-old midfielder is still technically a Newcastle player but has long been deemed surplus to requirements at St James’ Park. He played in all but one Championship game for Reading last season but endured a disappointing end to the campaign as the club were relegated to League One. Hendrick is now entering the last year of his contract with the Magpies and will need regular football either on loan or permanently elsewhere in order to retain his place in the Ireland squad.

Ciaran Clark

Clark left Newcastle after his contract expired at the end of last season. The former Aston Villa defender, who has 36 Ireland caps, previously made 11 appearances on loan at Sheffield United, with his last start for the Blades coming on 2 January. His next move remains to be seen as he is currently a free agent.

Caoimhín Kelleher

Having spent years at Liverpool as backup goalkeeper to Alisson, there were plenty of reports at the end of last season indicating the Cork native was finally set to try his luck elsewhere. Jurgen Klopp, however, played down talk of a move and despite links with Brentford, Wolves and Tottenham among others, the speculation has quietened of late and Kelleher was on the bench as Liverpool began their Premier League campaign at the weekend amid suggestions he is set to stay put. The Reds certainly won’t mind having a highly regarded backup goalkeeper at their disposal, but Kelleher surely needs a move for the benefit of his personal development, with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny suggesting as much back in June.

Liam Scales

The 25-year-old had a successful loan spell with Aberdeen last season and the expectation is that he will make another move ahead of the transfer deadline. Brendan Rodgers did offer some words of encouragement for the former Shamrock Rovers player recently, praising his “first class” attitude, but the fact that he has not been part of the matchday squad for either of their Scottish Premiership matches indicates they are probably happy to let him leave if the right offer comes, with a return to the Dons among the possible destinations.

Jamie McGrath

Another player who ideally would have hoped to have his future resolved by now. The 26-year-old midfielder has been on the lookout for a new club since Wigan announced the termination of his contract in July. He spent last season on loan at Dundee United, registering six goals in 27 appearances, but could not prevent their relegation from the Scottish Premiership. Manager Jim Goodwin in May expressed hope he could land the former Dundalk man on a permanent deal, but whether McGrath is prepared to spend a season at least in the Scottish second tier remains to be seen. A more viable outcome might be a return to the Scottish Premiership with Hearts reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Mikey Johnston

Another Irish player that you suspect may have to move on from Celtic to secure regular first-team football, having impressed during a loan spell in Portugal last season with Vitória Guimaraes. Injury problems are one of the reasons the 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Parkhead and he is currently recovering from a back injury that has left in doubt his ability to compete in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers away to France and at home against Netherlands.

Conor Coventry

The 23-year-old will probably have to leave West Ham in order to gain regular first-team football. Despite the recent departure of Declan Rice, Coventry was an unused sub for their opening 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth. The signing this week of James Ward-Prowse for £30 million suggests opportunities are unlikely to be more forthcoming this campaign for Coventry, who has made just one Premier League appearance in all his years with the Hammers in addition to undertaking loan spells at Lincoln, Peterborough, MK Dons and Rotherham. He may have to follow in the footsteps of the Ireland player he is most frequently compared to, Josh Cullen, and leave the London club on a permanent basis in order for his career to fully takeoff.

Ronan Curtis

The 27-year-old turned down a “heavily reduced” offer from Portsmouth after his contract expired at the end of last season while he was recovering from a serious long-term ACL injury that he suffered in February. Consequently, the former Derry City winger is a free agent as it stands, though is still training at Pompey unpaid as he recovers. So Curtis’ future is up in the air — whether he chooses to ultimately sign a new deal with the League One outfit or move elsewhere is uncertain, but the seven-times-capped Ireland international has indicated he will reassess the situation when closer to full fitness in September.

Joe Hodge

The 20-year-old made considerable progress last season, featuring 11 times in all competitions for Wolves. However, you get the sense his initial momentum has stalled somewhat — his most recent Premier League start came in December 2022, with then-manager Julen Lopetegui invariably going for more experienced options. New boss Gary O’Neil appears unlikely to act differently, with Hodge an unused sub for the club’s opening game against Man United on Monday. A potential loan move was blocked last January, but that may be the best course of action now, as the midfield starlet looks to gain invaluable first-team experience.

Andrew Moran

The Ireland U21 international is highly thought of in underage circles and he made his Premier League debut for Brighton against Everton last season in addition to featuring in a number of matchday squads. However, he still appears some way off the first team — Moran was absent from the bench in their opening fixture against Luton. A loan move currently looks like the obvious option for the former Bray Wanderers youngster, with Championship clubs Stoke City and Swansea both linked with his signature in recent months.

Tayo Adaramola

The 19-year-old Dubliner already has two senior appearances with Crystal Palace under his belt. However, the defender had a frustrating time last season. Adaramola joined Coventry on what was supposed to be a season-long loan, but he was surprisingly recalled by the Premier League club in September having made just one League Cup appearance for the Sky Blues. It appears unlikely Roy Hodgson will deem him ready for first-team football at the Eagles and so he will be hoping for a more productive move elsewhere this time around.