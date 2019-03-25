This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

18-year-old Ireland starlet enhances growing reputation

Adam Idah scored two goals as the Boys in Green won in Stephen Kenny’s first competitive match in charge.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 25 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
21 minutes ago 546 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4559092
Ireland's Adam Idah celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ireland's Adam Idah celebrates scoring a goal.
Ireland's Adam Idah celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Paul Fennessy reports from Tallaght Stadium

ADAM IDAH WAS the name on most supporters’ lips when they departed Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, as Ireland U21s got their Euro 2021 campaign off to a winning start at Luxembourg’s expense.

The Norwich youngster, who turned 18 last month, scored two clinically taken goals and looked sharp throughout his side’s comfortable victory.

When Connor Ronan played him through on 68 minutes, a goal felt inevitable, such was the confidence of Idah’s demeanour.

It marked an U21 debut to remember for a player who has been representing Ireland at underage level for quite a while now.

Yet while he is no stranger to underage international football, these surroundings were still somewhat unfamiliar.

Kenny revealed that Idah knew just three players in the squad ahead of their meet-up this week and for a while, the team’s lack of playing time together was apparent.

In the opening half an hour, the hosts’ build-up play was laboured at times, and they found in difficult when confronted by a stubborn Luxembourg resistance.

But once Idah powerfully headed home the opening goal just after the half-hour mark, Ireland began to relax and play more of the type of attractive football Stephen Kenny teams tend to be associated with.

Having been fast-tracked to this level owing to his rapid progress, Idah justified the inevitable sense of expectation surrounding him with an imperious display in attack.

After just seven minutes, a quick-fire touch and strike, in which he was unfortunate to only find the side-netting from a difficult angle, proved a sign of things to come.

It was far from the first time Idah has impressed in a green shirt. Last year, he scored eight goals to help the Ireland qualify for the 2018 European U17 Championship, and the striker was part of the side that reached the quarter-finals of that tournament, before bowing out amid a controversial penalty shootout loss to the Netherlands.

At club level, Idah has been similarly impressive for Norwich’s U23 team. Last year, he was even likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and linked with a move to Manchester United.

The subsequent end-of-season awards at his club saw the promising young talent take home accolades for the Norwich City U18 Player Of The Year and the Academy Player Of The Year.

Idah is now in the final 18 months of his Canaries contract. There was further speculation in January that a number of Europe’s top clubs could be set to try to lure the player away from Carrow Road.

And the youngster, who grew up in Cork and played his schoolboy football for Douglas club College Corinthians, is unlikely to have done his reputation any harm with Sunday’s eye-catching performance, where he was pipped to the man-of-the-match award by the similarly impressive Ronan.

Idah’s progress bodes well for the future of Irish football. Much has been made of the dearth of attacking options for the Irish senior team in recent months, and as the Boys in Green laboured to a victory over Gibraltar on Saturday, the display did little to detract from those concerns. Nevertheless, with Idah, Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly among the highly-rated forwards coming through the ranks, there is optimism for a brighter, more prolific future ahead.

Adam’s just turned 18, so it’s a good first performance at U21 level,” Kenny said afterwards. “He’s obviously stepped up the grades and got two goals. How far he can go we don’t know. With Sweden, Italy, Iceland and Armenia, there are other tests, so hopefully he can have a good campaign.”

With Idah born to an Irish mother and Nigerian father, and dual-nationality being a big talking point in recent times, Kenny was also asked if he thought there was any risk of the player making a Declan Rice-esque switch.

“I didn’t even know that and it’s not something I’ve discussed with him,” the Irish U21s boss said of the players eligibility to represent Nigeria. “I met him briefly before this week. I went to watch him a couple of times at Norwich, I met him after the games. I saw him play against Exeter down in Norwich and in Manchester against Manchester United in the U23 games. It’s not something I discussed, I wasn’t even aware of it.”

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie