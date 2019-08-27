This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 August, 2019
20-year-old Wexford defender joins Premier League side Leicester

Darragh O’Connor has linked up with the Foxes’ U23 side.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:54 PM
5 minutes ago 230 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4784783
Darragh O'Connor (file pic).
Image: Wexford FC
Darragh O'Connor (file pic).
Darragh O'Connor (file pic).
Image: Wexford FC

20-YEAR-OLD defender Darragh O’Connor has completed a move from Wexford FC to Leicester City, it has been confirmed.

The youngster from Clonroche only joined the League of Ireland club last January, coming off the bench for his debut against Cobh Ramblers the following March, and making a total of 20 appearances since joining the club.

O’Connor went on trial to the Premier League outfit in July and has linked up with the Foxes’ U23 side this week.

“Full credit goes to Sully and Breener [Wexford FC Manager Brian O'Sullivan and Assistant Manager David Breen] for signing me as a young 19-year-old at the start of the season, the training sessions here have been top notch,” he said, after completing the move.

“Thanks to the boys on the pitch too, training week in week out, pushing each other. And to the club itself, we’re probably one of the only few teams in the country that have its own training facilities and clubhouse, it’s a massive plus for us to have here and fantastic for a county like Wexford. It’s been really good here and I’ll always credit Wexford FC for it.”

Manager Brian O’Sullivan added: “I really wish him well, he was a player who got better every week, his commitment and behaviour was always first class and it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Paul Fennessy

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

