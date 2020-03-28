This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2012 Olympic champion among new quartet facing doping charges

2008 high-jump champion Andrey Silnov has also been charged based on the McLaren report.

By AFP Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 9:29 AM
Natalya Antyukh crosses the line ahead of Lashinda Demus to win the 2012 Olympic 400m hurdle final.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Natalya Antyukh crosses the line ahead of Lashinda Demus to win the 2012 Olympic 400m hurdle final.
FOUR RUSSIAN ATHLETES, including two former Olympic champions, have been charged with doping based on evidence from the bombshell McLaren report, the Athletics Integrity Unit (IAU) said Friday. 

Andrey Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and 2012 Olympic 400m hurdle champion Natalya Antyukh will have to face a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The same fate awaits 1,500m runner Yelena Soboleva, the silver medallist at the 2007 world championships, and hammer thrower Oksana Kondratyeva.

The report of Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, which was commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2016, exposed wide-scale, institutionalised doping in Russia.

Silnov became vice-president of the Russian athletics federation after his competitive career and ran for the presidency of the body in 2016.

