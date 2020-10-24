BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 24 October 2020
'In the depths of winter, this is anyone's game' - spine-tingling promo as inter-county championship begins

GAA fans may or may not get emotional…

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 2,184 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5243839

WHETHER YOU LIKE it or not, the 2020 inter-county championships throw in today. And through all the talk of Covid-19 and restrictions, and the endless debate about whether or not it should all go ahead, it’s hard for GAA fans not to get excited.

If you’re not, RTÉ and Sky Sports’ promo pieces should whet the appetite nicely. And if you are, prepare for the excitement to double.

RTÉ producer Elaine Buckley has pieced together another stunning piece of work — remember the iconic ‘this too shall pass’ Sunday Game video from earlier in the year — which will certainly tug at the heartstrings and make some of us ever-so-slightly emotional.

The beautifully-made montage brings together shots of top, current inter-county players with some of the most memorable and iconic history-making moments from through the years to the sound of ‘Winter’ by Tori Amos, with a nice poem summing up the current situation in the middle of it all.

“The season may have changed but the ultimate dream remains the same,” it finishes. “In the depths of winter, this is anyone’s game.”

Goosebumps.

Shivers.

Tingles down the spine.

Sky Sports’ promo is just as powerful, and may too bring a tear to your eye. “Close together or far apart… together, we’re home.”

Nailed it.

Sky’s coverage kicks off with the Leinster hurling championship clash of Dublin and Laois in Croke Park this evening [throw-in 6pm], while the RTÉ cameras pitch up in Thurles tomorrow afternoon for the Munster quarter-final battle of Clare and Limerick.

The National Football League concludes this weekend with Kerry-Donegal on eir sport, and Cavan-Roscommon shown live by TG4 [both throw in at 2pm today].

