'This too shall pass' - RTE's incredible The Sunday Game promo will give you goosebumps

And it may make you quite emotional…

By Emma Duffy Saturday 9 May 2020, 10:49 AM
1 hour ago 3,261 Views 9 Comments
WE’RE ALL MISSING it something serious, but this excellent video montage should certainly bring back a few GAA memories — some happy, some not so much depending on where you’re from — and have you more excited than ever for its return.

RTÉ producer Elaine Buckley has pieced together this stunning promotion video for The Sunday Game, which returns tomorrow night with classic action and reaction, accounts from players on the frontline and the latest news from the world of Gaelic Games.

GAA president John Horan will be among the guests joining Des Cahill in studio, and the programme — which puts the 2018 All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Galway and Clare and Dublin and Mayo’s 2017 football thriller under the microscope — will air on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player at 9.30pm.

Beautifully made, the montage brings together some of the most memorable and iconic moments from through the years to the sound of The Boys Of Summer, and it finishes with a beautiful shot of Croke Park and the message, ‘This Too Shall Pass’ on the screen.

Give it a watch… or ten. We’ll warn you first, you could get emotional.

Emma Duffy
