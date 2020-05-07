Sunday Game to return this weekend with guests including GAA president John Horan

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavan Casey Thursday 7 May 2020, 4:21 PM
GAA president John Horan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DESPITE THERE BEING no 2020 inter-county championship to speak of as of yet, The Sunday Game will return to our screens this weekend with an eye on the past but also, perhaps, one on the future.

GAA president John Horan will be among the guests joining Des Cahill in the RTÉ studio as a pair of panels look back on a golden moment from both hurling and football.

Cyril Farrell and Anthony Daly will be on hand to chat about the 2018 All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Galway and Clare, while Ciaran Whelan and Stephen Rochford will take the wheel for the football when 2017′s Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland thriller is the topic of discussion. Rochford was Mayo manager for that particular fixture as Jim Gavin’s Dubs completed the three in a row with just a score to spare.

The Sunday Game will air this Sunday on RTÉ Two and the RTÉ Player at 9:30pm.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Read next:

