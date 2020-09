Here's the confirmed fixture list for the 2020 GAA inter-county season

Dublin’s John Small, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny celebrate with the Sam Maguire in 2019.

Dublin’s John Small, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny celebrate with the Sam Maguire in 2019.

THE GAA HAVE unveiled the inter-county fixtures for the delayed 2020 championships, plus the remaining league games.

The inter-county season resumes on the weekend of 17-18 October with the final two rounds the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues, before the All-Ireland SHC and SFC resume two weeks later.

The All-Ireland hurling decider will take place on Sunday 13 December, with the football final fixed for Saturday 19 December.

The GAA will confirm the TV schedule for the championships at a later date.

Saturday, 17 October

Allianz FL Round 6

Division 1

Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm

Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm, (eir sport)

Division 2

Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park, 2pm

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm

Division 3

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm

Down v Leitrim, Newry, 5pm

Division 4

Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm

Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

Dublin v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, 2.30pm, (TG4)

Galway v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4.30pm, (TG4)

Sunday, 18 October

Allianz FL Round 6

Division 1

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm, (TG4)

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm, (TG4)

Division 2

Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm

Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm (TG4 deferred)

Division 3

Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Division 4

Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale, 1pm

Division 2A hurling league final

Antrim v Kerry, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Division 2B hurling league final

Down v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm

Division 3B hurling league final

Sligo v Leitrim, venue TBC, 1.30pm

Saturday, 24 October

Allianz FL Round 7

Division 1

Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm

Division 2

Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge, 2pm

Fermanagh v Laois, Enniskillen, 2pm

Division 4

Antrim v Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm

Wexford v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 2pm

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm

Leinster SHC quarter-final

Dublin v Laois, venue TBC, 6pm

Christy Ring Cup round 1

Offaly v Kildare, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Nickey Rackard Cup round 1

Donegal v Longford, Letterkenny, 1.30pm

Monaghan v Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm

Armagh v Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 1

Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm

Sunday, 25 October

Allianz FL Round 7

Division 1

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar, 2pm

Monaghan v Meath, Clones, 2pm

Division 3

Longford v Cork, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Louth v Down, Drogheda, 2pm

Leitrim v Tipperary, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm

Offaly v Derry, Tullamore, 2pm

Munster SHC quarter-final

Clare v Limerick, Thurles, 3.45pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 1

Kerry v Meath, Tralee, 1pm

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm

Christy Ring Cup round 1

Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm

Saturday, 31 October

Munster SFC quarter-final

Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm

Ulster SFC preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm

Leinster SHC semi-final

Galway v Wexford, venue TBC, 6.15pm

Munster SHC semi-final

Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 2

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Saturday, 31 October or Sunday, 1 November

Leinster SHC semi-final

Kilkenny v Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC

Christy Ring Cup round 2A

Nickey Rackard Cup round 2A

Sunday, 1 November

Connacht SFC quarter-final

Leitrim v Mayo, Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm

Leinster SFC round 1

Louth v Longford, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow v Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford v Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster SFC quarter-final

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm

Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm

Munster SHC semi-final

Tipperary v Clare/Limerick, TBC, 4pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 2

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm

Saturday, 7 November

Connacht SFC semi-final

Galway v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm

Leinster SFC quarter-final

Dublin v Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm

Munster SFC semi-final

Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Antrim v Moanghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup round 3

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Saturday, 7 November or Sunday, 8 November

All-Ireland SHC round 1

Christy Ring Cup round 2B

Nickey Rackard Cup round 2B

Lory Meagher Cup round 3

Cavan v Louth, Kingpsan Breffni, TBC

Sunday, 8 November

Connacht SFC semi-final

Roscommon v Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Louth/Longford v Laois, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster SFC semi-final

Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm

Saturday, 14 November

Ulster SFC semi-final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, venue TBC, 1.15pm

Leinster SHC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 6.15pm



Joe McDonagh Cup round 3

Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm

Saturday, 14 November or Sunday, 15 November

All-Ireland SHC round 2

Christy Ring Cup semi-final

Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final

Lory Meagher Cup final

Sunday, 15 November

Connacht SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 1.30pm

Leinster SFC semi-final

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare, venue and time TBC

Louth/Longford/Laois, v Dublin/Westmeath, venue and time TBC

Ulster SFC semi-final

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, venue TBC, 1.30pm

Munster SHC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm

Saturday, 21 November

Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Croke Park

Leinster SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, Croke Park, 7pm

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Joe McDonagh Cup round 4

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, time TBC

Meath v Westmeath, Pairc Tailteann, 1.30pm

Saturday, 21 November or Sunday 22 November

Christy Ring Cup final

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Sunday, 22 November

Munster SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 1.30pm

Ulster SFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm

All-Ireland hurling U20 final

Leinster winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC

Saturday, 28 November

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Leinster winners v quarter-final winner

Joe McDonagh Cup round 5

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Meath v Antrim, Pairc Tailteann, 1.30pm

Saturday, 28 November or Sunday, 29 November

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Connacht winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC

Leinster winners v Ulster winners, venue and time TBC

All-Ireland MHC semi-final

Munster winners v Galway, venue and time TBC

Sunday, 29 November

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Munster winners v quarter-final winners, venue and time TBC

Saturday, 5 December

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Leinster winners v Ulster winners, venue and time TBC

Saturday, 5 December or Sunday, 6 December

All-Ireland MFC final

Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue and time TBC

All-Ireland MHC final

Leinster winner 1 v semi-final winner, venue and time TBC

Sunday, 6 December

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Connacht winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC

Sunday, 13 December

All-Ireland SHC final

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Saturday, 19 December

All-Ireland SFC final

