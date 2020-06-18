Ireland U21 international stars as League Two play-offs get underway

Jake Doyle-Hayes in possession for Cheltenham Town during this evening's play-off.

Jake Doyle-Hayes in possession for Cheltenham Town during this evening's play-off.

AIDED BY THE contributions of a couple of Irish players, Cheltenham Town came away from this evening’s first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final with a two-goal lead.

With Dubliner Sean Long at right-back and 21-year-old Cavan native Jake Doyle-Hayes in midfield, Cheltenham recorded a 2-0 win away to Northampton Town.

Doyle-Hayes, who has spent the season on loan from Aston Villa, looked particularly impressive as he helped his side to open up a significant cushion to bring into the second leg.

With an excellent delivery from a corner, the Ireland U21 international provided the assist that allowed Charlie Raglan to open the scoring on 26 minutes.

Doyle-Hayes, who has made three first-team appearances for Aston Villa in the League Cup, is due to see his current contract at Villa Park expire this summer.

B R E A K T H R O U G H



Cheltenham take advantage of their hosts' earlier missed penalty to edge in front through Charlie Raglan!



Watch #NORCHE on Sky Sports Football or follow: https://t.co/3jmX01rnne pic.twitter.com/We9B1vWPu0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 18, 2020

Northampton – for whom Ryan Watson had a 17th-minute penalty saved by Owen Evans – fell further behind to a Conor Thomas goal with three minutes of normal time remaining.

It was a disappointing night for 36-year-old Dubliner Alan McCormack and former Ireland U21 international Michael Harriman, who both started for Northampton.

Earlier on, former Bray Wanderers defender Pierce Sweeney was part of a defeated Exeter City side in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Colchester United, who ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a Cohen Bramall goal in the 81st minute.

The line-up for the League Two play-off decider – scheduled for Wembley on 29 June – will be finalised with the semi-final second legs on Monday.

