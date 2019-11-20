This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Holders Cork open against Westmeath with semi-finals scrapped - 2020 league fixtures announced

Three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin face Tipperary in the opening round.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4899427

THE 2020 LIDL Ladies National Football League fixtures have been announced, with a revamp meaning the semi-finals have been scrapped.

cork-players-celebrates-after-the-game-with-the-division-1-cup Cork are the reigning Division 1 league champions. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] today confirmed that the top two finishers in each division will progress directly to the final.

Reigning Division 1 champions Cork will open their title defence against Westmeath on home soil on Sunday, 26 January, as the opening round of fixtures gets underway.

Three-in-a-row All-Ireland senior champions Dublin welcome intermediate winners Tipperary to the capital in an intriguing opening day clash, while Donegal and Mayo go head-to-head out west.

Elsewhere, 2018 league and championship finalists Galway welcome newly-promoted Division 2 champions Waterford on day one.

Looking ahead, Mick Bohan’s Dubs have three mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to in rounds two, three and four, when they face Mayo away, before hosting arch-rivals Cork and Galway on successive weekends.

eimear-scally-with-eabha-rutledge Cork's Eimear Scally with Eabha Rutledge of Dublin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Rebels will also highlight the visit of Tipperary in round two, after Shane Ronayne’s Premier county beat them on home soil in the 2019 edition.

Another showdown of note is the Connacht derby clash of Mayo and Galway on 29 March.

The Division 2, 3, and 4 fixtures have also been announced with tasty encounters down for decision in the opening round (see below).

Prior to this, the top four teams in each division have contested semi-finals (1st v 4th, 2nd v 3rd) to decide who will advance to the showpiece, but now the top two in each grade will progress straight to finals. 

The 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals will be played on the weekend of 18/19 April, with the Division 1 and 2 deciders usually staged at Parnell Park.

galway-team Galway were beaten in last year's final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures in full

Division 1:

Round 1: January 26 2020

Cork v Westmeath, Dublin v Tipperary, Galway v Waterford, Mayo v Donegal

Round 2: February 2 2020

Mayo v Dublin, Tipperary v Cork, Waterford v Donegal, Westmeath v Galway

Round 3: February 9 2020

Donegal v Galway, Dublin v Cork, Mayo v Waterford, Tipperary v Westmeath

Round 4: February 23 2020

Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway, Waterford v Tipperary, Westmeath v Donegal

Round 5: March 8 2020

Donegal v Cork, Galway v Tipperary, Mayo v Westmeath, Waterford v Dublin

Round 6: March 22 2020

Donegal v Dublin, Galway v Cork, Tipperary v Mayo, Westmeath v Waterford

Round 7: March 29 2020

Cork v Waterford, Galway v Mayo, Tipperary v Donegal, Westmeath v Dublin

Division 2:

the-cavan-team Cavan will be hoping for a big year in Division 2. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Round 1: January 26 2020 

Cavan v Kerry, Clare v Armagh, Meath v Tyrone, Wexford v Monaghan

Round 2: February 2 2020

Armagh v Tyrone, Cavan v Meath, Monaghan v Clare, Wexford v Kerry

Round 3: February 9 2020

Cavan v Wexford, Kerry v Armagh, Meath v Monaghan, Tyrone v Clare

Round 4: February 23 2020

Clare v Meath, Kerry v Tyrone, Moanghan v Cavan, Wexford v Armagh

Round 5: March 8 2020

Armagh v Meath, Clare v Cavan, Kerry v Monaghan, Tyrone v Wexford

Round 6: March 22 2020

Cavan v Armagh, Clare v Wexford, Meath v Kerry, Monaghan v Tyrone

Round 7: March 29 2020

Armagh v Monaghan, Kerry v Clare, Tyrone v Cavan, Wexford v Meath

Division 3:

Round 1: January 26 2020

Fermanagh v Kildare, Laois v Wicklow, Longford v Down, Roscommon v Sligo

Round 2: February 2 2020

Down v Fermanagh, Kildare v Sligo, Roscommon v Laois, Wicklow v Longford

Round 3: February 9 2020

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Kildare v Wicklow, Laois v Longford, Sligo v Down

Round 4: February 23 2020

Down v Roscommon, Longford v Fermanagh, Kildare v Laois, Wicklow v Sligo

Round 5: March 8 2020

Down v Wicklow, Laois v Fermanagh, Roscommon v Kildare, Sligo v Longford

Round 6: March 22 2020

Fermanagh v Sligo, Kildare v Longford, Laois v Down, Wicklow v Roscommon

Round 7: March 29 2020

Down v Kildare, Longford v Roscommon, Sligo v Laois, Wicklow v Fermanagh

a-view-of-parnell-park-ahead-of-the-game Dublin's Parnell Park usually hosts the Division 1 and 2 finals. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Division 4:

Round 1: January 26 2020 

Antrim v Offaly, Carlow v Limerick, Derry v Leitrim, Louth – Bye

Round 2: February 2 2020

Antrim v Louth, Limerick v Derry, Offaly v Carlow, Leitrim – Bye

Round 3: February 9 2020

Derry v Offaly, Leitrim v Antrim, Louth v Limerick, Carlow – Bye

Round 4: February 23 2020

Carlow v Derry, Limerick v Offaly, Louth v Leitrim, Antrim – Bye

Round 5: March 8 2020

Carlow v Antrim, Derry v Louth, Leitrim v Limerick, Offaly – Bye

Round 6: March 22 2020

Antrim v Derry, Carlow v Leitrim, Offaly v Louth, Limerick – Bye

Round 7: March 29 2020

Leitrim v Offaly, Limerick v Antrim, Louth v Carlow, Derry – Bye

Relegation/Playoff Dates for each division:

April 4/5

April 11/12

Final for each division

April 18/19.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

